Covid-19: Polo donates items, salutes journalists’ courage in tackling fake news

Nigeria’s foremost luxury and lifestyle company, Polo Limited has donated items to journalists as one of the frontline workers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, saying those responsible for dissemination of factual information on the pandemic deserve appreciation.

Presenting items to the members of the press corps of the Lagos State Government at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, the Managing Director, John Obayuwana and Executive Director, Jennifer Obayuwana, who led the company’s delegation, described the gesture as part of the firm’s multi-level intervention in providing succour for segments of the society.

Speaking on the gesture, the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor Mr Gboyega Akosile, said that it takes a really thoughtful company to think of donating items to journalists working in a war situation. He appreciated the visit, described the gesture as commendable.

According to him: “It has been an unusual period for the press corps since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Lagos and they have played a very significant role in the successes that Lagos State has achieved in tackling the pandemic.

“My colleagues have made my job worthwhile and have exhibited unusual dedication to their assignment in spite of the associated dangers. It is that dedication that has made a company like yours think of them in this period because journalists are not often thought of by most donors.”

On the rationale for considering journalists on the gesture, John Obayunwana, leader of the Polo delegation, said that journalists are in the frontlines reporting from the theatre of war.

Responding on behalf of the journalists, the Vice Chairman of the Press Corps Mrs Adeola of Lagos Traffic Radio, expressed the appreciation of her colleagues to Polo and received the packages on their behalf.

According to her, stemming the tide of fake news during the COVID-19 pandemic deserves commendation and accolades. She lauded the firm do ensuring that those who ensure that proper and relevant news is disseminated are the members of the fourth estate are appreciated.

