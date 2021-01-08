COVID -19: Port operator, Josepdam, boosts FG’s intervention with N60m

…advises Nigerians to obey WHO, NCDC protocols

Following the ravaging impact of coronavirus pandemic on socio-economic and health sectors of the country, a frontline maritime services organisation, Josepdam Port Services (JSP) Nigeria Limited, has boosted Federal Government’s intervention efforts with a whopping donation of N60 million.

Josepdam, a terminal operator located in Tin Can Island, Apapa, was motivated by the need to urgently save lives as the pandemic has continously taken a toll on the global economy, including that of Nigeria, as well as leading to the death of some people that have been infected. While making the donation, the management of the organisastion, which commended the Federal Government for urgently rising to the occasion, also said this was the time for everyone to join hands in battling the pandemic. According to the management, “we promise to always look out for areas where our business and people can be utilised to further support all efforts of the government during this trying time.

“We urge everyone to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as we work together to flatten the curve as part of the fight against the outbreak.” JSP is one of the leading terminals in Nigeria with three berths totaling 484 meters in length. The port service provider, which successfully gained concession agreement with Nigerian Ports Authority in 2006, is the operator of Tin Can Terminal A. The firm has also diversified its operation by receiving, handling, storing and warehousing cargoes including bulk, general, breakbulk and project cargoes.

With three berths of 13.5 meters in depth, JSP, which is ISO 9001:2015 certified, is able to accommodate up to 45,000 metric tonnes. Edo, German agency to strengthen job creation The Edo State Government has partnered with the German development agency, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), to improve on job creation by strengthening the state’s private sector.

The partnership, according to report by Bobby Eghosa Obayuwana, involves training of over 400 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in digital marketing to keep businesses afloat while the Covid-19 crisis blows over.

The Head of Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, said the training, which will help cushion the negative impact of the pandemic on businesses, would position the state as a business hub and empower businesses. According to him, “ESIPO is collaborating with the Edo State Skills Development Agency, (EdoJobs), the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment and GIZ to facilitate the development of digital marketing prowess of MSMEs in the state.” Uwaibi noted that plans are ongoing between relevant agencies of Edo State government and GIZ for the training programme which is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021.

He stated: “As a government, we want to be able to act as an enabler to enhance the capacity of businesses in Edo State. We need to help these businesses survive the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, businesses were already gradually adopting digital facilities. We want to empower them to fully go digital, so as to improve their services and enable them stay afloat

