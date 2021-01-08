Business

COVID -19: Port operator, Josepdam, boosts FG’s intervention with N60m

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…advises Nigerians to obey WHO, NCDC protocols

Following the ravaging impact of coronavirus pandemic on socio-economic and health sectors of the country, a frontline maritime services organisation, Josepdam Port Services (JSP) Nigeria Limited, has boosted Federal Government’s intervention efforts with a whopping donation of N60 million.

Josepdam, a terminal operator located in Tin Can Island, Apapa, was motivated by the need to urgently save lives as the pandemic has continously taken a toll on the global economy, including that of Nigeria, as well as leading to the death of some people that have been infected. While making the donation, the management of the organisastion, which commended the Federal Government for urgently rising to the occasion, also said this was the time for everyone to join hands in battling the pandemic. According to the management, “we promise to always look out for areas where our business and people can be utilised to further support all efforts of the government during this trying time.

“We urge everyone to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as we work together to flatten the curve as part of the fight against the outbreak.” JSP is one of the leading terminals in Nigeria with three berths totaling 484 meters in length. The port service provider, which successfully gained concession agreement with Nigerian Ports Authority in 2006, is the operator of Tin Can Terminal A. The firm has also diversified its operation by receiving, handling, storing and warehousing cargoes including bulk, general, breakbulk and project cargoes.

With three berths of 13.5 meters in depth, JSP, which is ISO 9001:2015 certified, is able to accommodate up to 45,000 metric tonnes. Edo, German agency to strengthen job creation The Edo State Government has partnered with the German development agency, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), to improve on job creation by strengthening the state’s private sector.

The partnership, according to report by Bobby Eghosa Obayuwana, involves training of over 400 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in digital marketing to keep businesses afloat while the Covid-19 crisis blows over.

The Head of Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, said the training, which will help cushion the negative impact of the pandemic on businesses, would position the state as a business hub and empower businesses. According to him, “ESIPO is collaborating with the Edo State Skills Development Agency, (EdoJobs), the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment and GIZ to facilitate the development of digital marketing prowess of MSMEs in the state.” Uwaibi noted that plans are ongoing between relevant agencies of Edo State government and GIZ for the training programme which is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021.

He stated: “As a government, we want to be able to act as an enabler to enhance the capacity of businesses in Edo State. We need to help these businesses survive the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, businesses were already gradually adopting digital facilities. We want to empower them to fully go digital, so as to improve their services and enable them stay afloat

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Fitch Ratings revises BoI’s outlook to stable from negative

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fitch Ratings has revised Bank of Industry’s (BOI) outlook to stable from negative, while affirming the bank’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’. According to the rating agency, “the affirmation of BOI’s ‘B’ Long- and Short- Term IDRs, ‘B’ Support Rating Floor (SRF) and Support Rating of ‘4’ reflects Fitch’s view of potential support […]
Business

Dollar steadies as traders wary about US stocks, look to ECB for catalysts

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar steadied in holiday-thinned trade on Monday after U.S. jobs data showed job growth slowed further in August, while traders shifted their focus to the European Central Bank’s meeting on Thursday. The U.S. Labour Department report on Friday showed that U.S. employment growth slowed and permanent job losses increased as government funding started […]
Business

EFInA: Why agent banking may fail financial inclusion target

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigerian banks’ move to achieve increased financial inclusion through agent banking is set to fail, the Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), has said. The financial sector development organisation said its recent survey revealed that the agents were doing more of cash-in and cash-out as opposed to opening new accounts. Analysis of the survey report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica