COVID-19 Prayers: Archbishop Kaigama commends NIREC

…urges Christians to remain humble

Following the success of the just concluded joint prayer held by Christians and Muslims recently, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama has praised the leadership of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) for inspiring and encouraging Christians and Muslims in the country, to seek God’s intervention fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Archbishop Kaigama expressed his profound gratitude at the intervening national prayer session organised by NIREC, at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The Catholic Archbishop noted that the world and in-deed, Nigeria need God’s help to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, which is currently ravaging millions of people worldwide and has claimed thousands of lives.

Kaigama said: “In the face of famine, war and plagues through out history, the church has regularly exhorted Christians to repentance and prayer as we are doing today believing that if we repent, God will hear us.”

Quoting from the gospel of Mark 1:15 and Chronicle 7:14, Archbishop Kaigama reminded Christians saying; “If we humbled ourselves, pray and seek His presence and turn from our wicked ways, God will listen from heaven and forgive our sins and restore our country and our world.

God is our refuge, our stronghold, our rock and shield, fortress and saviour.”

He, however, warned that when people fail to connect with God in prayer, they will either become full of themselves or too empty of energy and depressed.

The Archbishop therefore encouraged Christians to be steadfast in prayer, even if God does not answer their prayer on time.

He described people who jump from one church to another seeking for quick solutions and miracles as nomadic Christians, who are easily carried away by pastors who preach eloquently not necessarily the cross of Christ but about prosperity and fast miracles.

Kaigama also added that even in the pain and challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, there are lessons to be learnt.

The fear of God, he insists, is the beginning of wisdom,stating that people should love without boundaries and consider the interest of others above personal interest.

He also prayed for researchers to find cure for the pandemic, the leaders to provide care for the suffering people and to the medical personnel, the grace to persevere, the sick to be healed, the dead to rest in peace, the bereaved to be consoled and the living to observe faithfully the guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of the virus

