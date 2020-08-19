News

COVID-19: Prioritise nutrition, Aisha Buhari tells govt

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Disturbed over the rising cases of malnutrition due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has urged government at all levels to prioritise nutrition in order to protect children from coming down with infections and diseases. This came as Nutrition experts appealed to the Federal Government to without delay, return the N800 million budgetary allocation for Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) which was removed from the 2020 budget.

Aisha, who spoke at a virtual national nutrition summit, convened through her pet project, Aisha Buhari Foundation, in collaboration with the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH), noted that Nigeria has the second highest number of stunted children in the world, despite the efforts put in place by the Federal Government. While lamenting the shrinking fiscal space further worsened by the shift in attention and resources to the COVID -19 pandemic, she said stunted children may never be able to have an optimally productive adult life.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rivers APC faction alleges plot to suspend Amaechi

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State that is loyal to Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has alleged of a plot by the state’s acting Chairman, Hon, Igo Aguma, to humiliate the former Rivers State governor.     Two chieftains of the party in Amaechi’s camp, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze and […]
News

DAVID IBIYEOMIE URGES MORAL RENEWAL, WARNS AGAINST CYBER-FRAUD

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries has warned Nigerians against a culture of celebrating fraudulent and unmerited wealth in society, adding that unearned riches bring shame and sorrow in the end.   The cleric gave the advice during his homily on Sunday, at the end of a week-long online […]
News

Pessimistic outlook reduces life expectancy

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Australia said people who are strongly pessimistic about the future are at greater risk of dying earlier than those who were not pessimists. The findings of the new study have been published this week in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’. TheresearchersfromQIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Australia, however foundthatbeinganoptimistdid not extend life expectancy.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: