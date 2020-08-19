COVID-19: Prioritise nutrition, Aisha Buhari tells govt

Disturbed over the rising cases of malnutrition due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has urged government at all levels to prioritise nutrition in order to protect children from coming down with infections and diseases. This came as Nutrition experts appealed to the Federal Government to without delay, return the N800 million budgetary allocation for Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) which was removed from the 2020 budget.

Aisha, who spoke at a virtual national nutrition summit, convened through her pet project, Aisha Buhari Foundation, in collaboration with the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH), noted that Nigeria has the second highest number of stunted children in the world, despite the efforts put in place by the Federal Government. While lamenting the shrinking fiscal space further worsened by the shift in attention and resources to the COVID -19 pandemic, she said stunted children may never be able to have an optimally productive adult life.

Like this: Like Loading...