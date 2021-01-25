COVID-19: Private labs realise N6.54bn from travellers’ tests

Private laboratories in Nigeria have generated not less than N6.54 billion revenue from COVID-19 tests conducted on intending travellers from the country.

A report by PRNigeria stated that a traveller spends an average of N85,000 on departure and post-arrival tests, and they are mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to carry out COVID-19 tests only in private laboratories rather than government health facilities.

The report noted that while the cost of COVID-19 ‘PCR test’ varies across approved private laboratories, it currently ranges between N36,000 and N50,400, according to NCDC Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) portal. NCDC said all payments go directly to the private laboratories and not to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Centre, Port Health Services, or the Federal Ministry of Health. “About 35 private laboratories would have realised at least N6.54 billion from 7,025 inbound travellers who made payment for postarrival testing captured on the Federal Government’s portal as of December 21, 2020,” the report said.

It added that some travellers and medical experts have raised concern over NCDC’s insistence for travellers to patronise private labs for COVID-19 test.

“According to them, the rationale for approving the private facilities for testing incoming travellers may not be unconnected with the ‘huge’ sum to be generated as COVID testing fee. They argued that the Federal Government has finally dug a grave for the nation’s dysfunctional and comatose public health facilities,” the report stated.

Some of the passengers were also said to have expressed dismay as to why the Federal Government would approve some private labs, at the expense of public labs, which would have done the testing at a cheaper fee.

An international traveller and media executive, Alhaji Ismail Sani, was said to have berated NCDC for promoting private healthcare service against government facilities for COVID-19 tests.

“The amount of money spent by travellers would have been a huge opportunity for government to generate revenue instead of leaving it to private labs. In fact, when one tests positive for the virus, they are not taken to private facilities, but either Gwagwalada, National Hospital or other public facilities funded by government.

“So, why should government fall short of provisioning for testing facilities? Why must we spend so much money in equipping government hospitals for emergencies and then we don’t have facilities to just test passengers; why must we go to private who are mere consultancy clinics,”

Sani was quoted as saying. PRNigeria said it gathered that Anambra, Edo, Enugu, Imo and Kano states each has one laboratory earmarked for testing inbound air passengers, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State, has nine and 20 laboratories, respectively.

Some of the fee-charging private labs include Synlab, 54Gene, E-clinic Diagnostics, Clina Lancet Laboratory, Accunalysis Medical Diagnostics, Biologix Support Services, Clinix Healthcare and Lily Clinics Hospital.

Others include E-Health Africa (EHA) Laboratory, Medicaid Laboratory, DNA Labs FCT, Everight Diagnostics, Health Africa (EHA) Laboratory, Zaine Lab, Arrive Alive Diagnostics, Medilag Consult Laboratories and LASUCOM Molecular Biology Laboratory

Though, NCDC, while answering one of the FAQs, explained that the resources available to public health laboratories are to support testing for the general public and not for the travelling contingent. Hence, government okayed some private labs to be carrying out the COVID test.

