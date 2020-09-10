Education

COVID-19: Private polytechnics proprietors beg FG to reopen schools

Owners of private polytechnics under the aegis Association of Proprietors of Private Polytechnics in Nigeria (APPPN), has appealed to the Federal Government to immediately reopen schools which has been closed for about six months.
National President APPPN, Dr. Moses Adeyemi, who made the appeal on Thursday in Abuja, said unlike public tertiary institutions with massive population of students, the number of students in private polytechnics allow for social distancing.
Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), have at separate forum stated that the population of students in public tertiary institutions was too large to allow for social distancing in line with COVID-19 management protocols.
In his words: “The number of students in private polytechnics allow for social distancing. APPPN has put measures in place for safe return of students to campus.
“The return of students to campus will help Polytechnics contribute towards combating the pandemic. You cannot close technological Institutions that supposed to be assisting in required technology for controlling the disease.
“APPPN calls on the Minister of Education to announce date within the current phase of COVID-19 lockdown for resumption of Polytechnics as Private Polytechnic are anxious to contribute to national growth. We are partner in progress in all facets of the Nation economy.”
Adeyemi, who noted that he doubted the sincerity of both academic unions, said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the admission fraud going on in public tertiary institutions.

