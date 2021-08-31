COVID-19: Pro-vaccine advocacy hits IDPs camp

The Federal Ministry of Health in partnership with a non-governmental organisation, the Aish Initiative, recently took the COVID-19 vaccination campaign to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, Durumi, Abuja. ONWUKA NZESHI reports

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 80million people have been infected and over 1.7million deaths recorded globally.

This ugly situation prompted scientists to intensify the search for a vaccine to complement to non- pharmaceutical measures put in place to check the spread of the disease. But even after a range of vaccines were developed to combat the virus, accepting the vaccines has been a major challenge in many parts of the world.

This is due to the series of conspiracy theories woven around the global pandemic and the high level of skepticism generated among the populace about the vaccines in many countries.

In Nigeria, the story is not different as many people have continued to resist taking the jabs even though they are administered free of charge. Although the Federal Government of Nigeria had taken delivery of several consignments of vaccines and commenced the process of administering the jabs, many citizens are not comfortable going for the vaccine.

However, it has become evident that public attitude towards COVID-19 and interventions like vaccination is largely dependent on the peoples access to knowledge about the virus and how to combat it.

In a recent survey conducted on “Perception of COVID-19 and Acceptance of Vaccination in Delta State, Nigeria,” it emerged that there is a correlation between knowledge of the disease and its impacts and the acceptance of the vaccines.

The result of the survey showed that 75.6 percent of respondents were aware of the cause and 81.2 percent had knowledge of mode of transmission.

In terms of embracing preventive measures, 77.6 percent practice social distancing, 65.6 percent hand washing, 61.6 percent use of hand sanitizers and 67.6 percent wearing of masks.

Similarly, 76.6 percent knew about the vaccines in development, 53.9 percent were aware of Nigeria’s interest in rolling out the vaccine and 48.6 percent were willing to accept the vaccine. In a nutshell, the sampled population had a good knowledge of COVID-19 and the vaccine, although more than half were not willing to accept it.

This calls for interventions to encourage people to embrace the vaccine as it remains the only known antidote even though there is no absolute guarantee that one would not come down with the deadly flu after taking the jab.

Perhaps, it was in a bid to fill this knowledge gap that the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, the Aish Initiative took the gospel to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, Durumi, Abuja. Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said the campaign had become imperative given the slow response to COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

Ehanire disclosed that Nigeria plans to vaccinate over 40 percent of the population and stressed the need for civil society groups and non governmental organisations to partner with the government to actualise the vision.

The minster, who was represented at the event by Mr Michael Ogbonna of the Department of Planning, Research and Statistics, Federal Ministry of Health, said there was the need for everyone to be vaccinated to provide the much needed herd immunity over the pandemic. ‘’We are endorsing this advocacy and outreach programme, it is also part of the business of the ministry to encourage our registered NGOs to identify with their efforts, their interventions to complement government’s effort in this vaccine and other health challenges to reach people, sensitize them to know the importance of living healthy and be alive,” he said. Executive Director, Aish Initiative, Mrs Helen Nwoko said the COVID-19 vaccine sensitisation programme at the IDP camp was to designed to enlighten the residents of the camp on the pandemic and how they can prevent it from spreading into the camp. She explained that the programme was also conceived to convey the benefits of immunisation as a core component of the right to the health of citizens.

The AISH Initiative, Nwoko said, has been at the forefront of public sensitisation against the COVID-19 pandemic and has been providing psycho- social and palliative supports to vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

According to her, the virus is very deadly and does not respect borders, ethnicity, status, age or gender..

“Proper sensitisation processes have become necessary tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19 among these groups in the society. Therefore, there is the need to consider the plight of others, respect their choices, and be supportive to these vulnerable groups in our communities.

“To curtail the spread of this virus and its waves, countries developed vaccines as was the case in similar diseases that were controlled by vaccines like polio, measles, mumps, chickenpox, Hepatitis A & B etc. prominent amongst the vaccines made available were AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Modern. “However, there were numerous misinfor mation and misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Therefore, every critical stakeholder must ensure that the right information is disseminated without much ambiguity,” she said. Nwoko said that the aim of the advocacy visit was to disseminate the right information about COVID-19 and allay the fears of the public about the pandemic, the vaccines and general care for the COVID-19 patients.

She acknowledged that a lot of people have been spread all kinds of false information about the vaccine to scare people from accepting it, hence the need to reach out to people and assure them that the vaccine is for their own good.

Nwoko urged the people to keep observing all COVID-19 protocols as prescribed by the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation, (WHO) in order to be safe from the viral infection.

The highpoint of the outreach was the donation of drugs and food items to the camp.

