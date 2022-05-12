Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Prof. Abayomi bags National Award

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Muritala Ayinla

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award on the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi in recognition of his high productivity, hard work and excellence, particularly in the fight against the global pandemic, COVID-19 in Lagos and Nigeria.

Abayomi, who would be honoured alongside the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha and the Immediate Past Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu in the NPOM Special COVID-19 award category, is billed to receive the award Thursday during the 19th National Productivity Day (NPD) and Conferment of NPOM Award at the Banquet Hall, State House, Aso Rock Villa, Asokoro, Abuja.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who conveyed the notification of award to prof. Akin Abayomi via a letter titled Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award and dated May 4, 2022, explained that the NPOM award is an award of honour and dignity instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria to recognize hard work and excellence.

Speaking in his office after receiving the award conferment notification, Abayomi thanked the President and the people of Nigeria for adjudging him worthy of the national honours.

He noted he would not have been deserving of the award if not for the purposeful leadership exemplified by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is the Incident Commander of the COVID Response in Lagos, the dedication and commitment of all health workers and the cooperation and support of citizens during the response.

About 50 deserving individuals and organizations are expected to be conferred with the NPOM award in different categories for the year 2019 and 2020. The awardees were selected from different sectors including health, business, economy, and politics amongst others.

 

Reporter

