COVID-19: Protect us while we discharge our duties, NMA tells FG

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA)  Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has called on the Federal government and FCT administration to put necessary measures in place to protect doctors from getting infected with coronavirus while discharging their duties.

FCT Chairman of the NMA, Dr Enema Amodu, who raised concerns over the sensationalism attached to its recent disclosure that 20 doctors in the FCT have died from complications related to the virus in one week, was disappointed the focus had shifted from the poor welfare package and inadequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in hospitals.

In a terse statement on Monday in Abuja, he said over the last few days, he had been inundated with calls and messages across the country on the death of its members

He said: “Over the last few days, I have received several calls and messages on the 20 doctors that died across the country from the deadly coronavirus within a week.

“The focus seemed to have shifted away from the facts of the matter to the sensationalism now attached to it.

“The fact remains that: Doctors and other health workers are being paid abysmally low hazard allowance; That there are not enough PPE’s available to doctors and other health workers in the frontline; That the turnaround time, and accuracy of the testing for the coronavirus should be improved upon.

“That there should be a comprehensive life insurance in place for doctors and other health personnel that risk their lives in the line of duty; That isolation centers should be properly equipped with drugs and personnel to manage cases as they come.

“This is a clarion call by the Nigerian doctors on behalf of her members and other colleagues in the frontline to protect us while we discharge our duties.”

Our Correspondent
