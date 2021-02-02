Covid-19 Protocols: IGP orders AIGs, CPs to enforce compliance

Emmanuel Onani Abuja Tougher days lie ahead for violators of COVID- 19 protocols emplaced by the Presidential Task Force (PTF), as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered total enforcement of the enabling regulations. New Telegraph recalls that that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently signed regulations making wearing of face masks in public compulsory.

The regulation also prescribed punishment of imprisonment for a certain period, in the event of violation. To underscore the seriousness the Federal Government seems to attach to the ravaging pandemic, Adamu has directed the 17 zonal Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure total compliance.

A statement conveying the IGP’s order was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba.

“The IGP has ordered the AIG of Police in the 17 zonal commands and their constituent Commissioners of Police in 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to carry out full enforcement of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into law by President Buhari on 26th January, 2021,” Mba said.

According to him, “They are to ensure full compliance with the regulations in their respective Areas of Responsibilities (AoR). “The IGP gave the order to the Strategic Police Managers following the directives by the President as contained in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection

Regulations 2021 which mandates the Nigeria Police Force and other agencies of government mentioned therein to ensure full enforcement of the regulations in public places – places of worship, workplace and schools, banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses, detention centres, etc. and general restrictions on gatherings as well as the use of face mask.”

The IGP further cautioned officers enforcing the regulations to show tact, compassion and empathy with the citizens. He reiterated that the officers must be firm and professional and at the same time remain polite, civil and respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

Like this: Like Loading...