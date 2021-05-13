COVID-19 protocols: ‘Third wave imminent if we fail to comply’

There have been doubts over the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, resulting in confusion and indecision on whether to take or reject the vaccines. Also, numerous myths and misconceptions being disseminated about the vaccines in public the space are generating controversy and vaccine hesitancy. In this interview, a renowned Virologist and former President of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), Prof. Oyewale Tomori, debunks some conspiracy theories around the vaccines, while fielding questions from journalists. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI was there. Excerpts:

To take or not to take COVID-19 vaccination

Eligible persons should take the COVID-19 vaccination.According to the figures we have, as of April 19, Nigeria has already passed the 1.8 million samples tested but there’s nothing to be proud about that. In a country of 200 million people, its still 1.8 million that have tested for the virus. The number of cases we have confirmed as positive for the virus of April 18, is about 104.000; we have about. 2,000 people that have already died. We have about 7,000 active cases. The outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria started in February, 2019, slowed down around August/ September. Then, suddenly it rose and now it is going down. For those of you who don’t know: I am sure the number of infected persons may go up again in the third wave. If we don’t change our attitudes and adhere to the COVID- 19 protocols, we are going to get the third wave. You better believe it, whether you like it or not.

Assessment of COVID-19 response

The response to COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria is a national issue. We should all work together to address the problem. There’s currently a lot of confusion regarding the way we as a country are handling COVID-19 response. In Nigeria, our collective COVID- 19 responses from both the federal and state governments are not coordinated, thereby resulting in gaps which is setting back the fight against COVID-19.

States with largest number of COVID-19 cases

As of April 19, the states with largest number of coronavirus cases are Lagos, Plateau, Kaduna, and Rivers states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). If you look at the number of deaths, its much lower compared to those bottom states. Don’t believe Kogi State; its figures are not correct. However, case fatality rate in states with lowest number of infections is higher than those in the states with the highest infections.

Types of vaccines

The immune system is what protects you and they are responsible for the defense mechanism of humans. You may have heard of platelets before; this is talking about blood clots. This is to enable you understand some of the public discuss on the impact of COVID-19 vaccines. If you have a problem with number of platelets, then you are going to have a lot of clots.

Most of the vaccine that we have before are attenuated vaccines and they are viral in nature and because they are attenuated they are derived from diseasecausing pathogens (virus or bacteria) that have been weaked under laboratory conditions. They will grow in a vaccinated individual, but because they are weak they will cause no, or very mild disease. You expose the cells of the body to the agent. When the body thereafter becomes exposed those cells that had been exposed before they are stimulated to tackle the virus. Hence, the vaccines grow but don’t cause infection and they let the body produce defense against the virus. That is what the whole thing is all about.

What are vaccines?

Vaccines are little fragments of proteins, bio-bacteria. Now we are dealing with the tiniest part of the virus, which is the messenger (mRNA) which is what they are using to fight COVID-19. If you expose the body to that it doesn’t cause disease, but it provokes the body to the new response; then when the real thing (coronavirus) comes, you are okay. It doesn’t kill you. Although, there are other types of vaccines, our focus on this conversation is on the COVID-19 vaccine. This material taken from coronavirus has been given instruction to make that copy of that harmless protein taken out of the coronavirus; we then destroy this material,so it does not get into the DNA. So, all those stories being disseminated about COVID-19 vaccine going into the DNA are not true. It stops at the cytoplasm. With that instruction, the cells destroy the material so it doesn’t remain in the human body. Our body becomes memory cell from what has been produced so that when next that body is exposed to COVID-19, it provokes the memory cell to fight the virus.

Rapid COVID-19 vaccine production

We see Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturers producing millions of vaccine doses within a very short time. It did not use to be like that before. Yellow fever vaccines, for example it took months to produce three or four million doses. Now you can also see the mRNA similarly being produced very rapidly; this is based on the advancement in science and companies are taking advantage of that.

Safety of fast vaccine production

It took more than 60 years to produce a polio vaccine; concerning the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), it has taken almost 15 years or more to produce a vaccine. For SARS COV, it took a little much longer. SARS COV has taken just under a year. It is now very fast to produce the COVID-19 vaccine because the foundation has been laid with SARS COV 1; the building blocks for making the vaccine are already in existence. Fortunately for us, SARS COV did not become a pandemic. So, people abandoned it but the knowledge is still there. It is not the day you roof your house that it has taken to complete the house. The foundation to produce the COVID-19 vaccine was there: the building was there and that day you roofed it is the day you completed it. The framework is already on ground. So, for the people who claim that production of the COVID-19 vaccine is fast; that is not correct. Also, please note that all that time the details on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine were not compromised. How COVID-19 vaccine works COVID-19 vaccine works like any other vaccine. It enters our body, we develop immunity. There are different type of vaccines and they come in different forms. However, It takes two weeks for that immunity to develop. People say I got the COVID-19 vaccine and I still contracted coronairvus; why not? You may get it because the time you get the vaccine is not the day you get the immunity. It takes at least 10 days to two weeks for your immunity to develop. So, if within that two weeks you are exposed to the virus and you are not wearing your mask, you may contract it. Your exposure to the virus has nothing to do with the vaccine. Your vaccination cannot prevent your exposure. The only thing that can prevent your exposure to the virus is your face mask. Please note that the COVID- 19 vaccine is not designed to stop your exposure to coronavirus. You are the one to prevent your exposure to the virus by observing the COVID-19 protocols. However, if you are vaccinated that infection does not turn to disease or send you to hospital.

Adequate immunity comes with complete vaccine dosage

Also, when you get the jab, the first one you get may not work. If it’s a two-dose vaccine, the first one alone may not work. Get the second dose. The more of it you get the higher your level of immunity.

