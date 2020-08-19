Business

Covid-19: Prudential Zenith Life donates $100,000 to Slum2School Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has donated the sum of $100,000 to Slum2School Africa to help combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education in disadvantaged communities in Nigeria. The donation was made through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund from the Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential Plc in Asia and Africa.

Slum2School Africa is a leading volunteer-driven developmental organisation, transforming society by empowering underprivileged children in slums and remote communities with quality education, entrepreneurial skills and psychosocial support to enable them to realise their full potential and become social reformers. Speaking during the presentation of the cheque, the Managing Director/ CEO, Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited, Mr. Chuks Igumbor said: “Our contribution to Slum- 2School’s activities demonstrates our corporate social responsibility action plan which is targeted towards communities most in need of the support we provide.”

He noted further that “the coronavirus pandemic has impacted all aspects of our lives including the education sector, with a steep widening of education inequality as children and youths from underprivileged communities are unable to access the learning materials that students from affluent backgrounds are able to access. The strategic partnership between Prudential Zenith Life and Slum2School, therefore, aims to bridge this gap and engage learners from Nursery to Senior Secondary School across twenty slums and communities in Lagos State.”

The $100,000 donation will be used to procure 300 tablets with internet connections, 34 laptops for Slum2School facilitators, 34 whiteboards, markers and board eraser sets, state-ofthe- art learning studio for 50-90 pupils per session, stationery for students, as well as learning programs and software.

In addition to the cash donation, relief foodstuff was also provided to less privileged families within the identified communities to assist in these trying times. Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited is part of Prudential Plc, one of the oldest and most strongly capitalised life insurance companies in the world. It provides a range of insurance and investmentlinked savings products designed to suit corporate and individual customers’ budgets.

Our Reporters

