COVID-19: PSN backs FG’s mandatory vaccination for civil servants

The President of PharmaceuticalSocietyof Nigeria (PSN) has endorsed the Federal Government COVID-19 vaccine mandate to allcivil servants to take the vaccination. The Federal Government last week directed all its employees to get vaccinated against the virus as this will soon become a prerequisite for gaining access into their various offices.

TheChairmanof thePresidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced the new directive at a briefing yesterday. However, speaking during a media briefing to announce the 94th Annual National Conference of the PSN starting in Port Harcourt from November 1 to 6, the President of PSN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, assured the public that COVID- 19 vaccines are safe, hence he urged civil servants and other Nigerians to be vaccinated.

He urged everybody to take the vaccine because, according tohim, “Peopleought to be helped to stay alive.” Ohuabunwa however lamented that people put little value on their lives and it is the job of a country/government to put more value into the lives of its citizens. Therefore, I will support vaccine mandate.”

