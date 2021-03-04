COVID-19: PSN champions vaccine compliance for herd immunity

Going by the increasing coronavirus vaccine hesitancy being expressed both in communities and all over the social media, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) said rejecting inoculation with the vaccine would impact public health negatively. Disclosing this in Lagos recently, the President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa said until about 70 per cent of our population were vaccinated, the country would not achieve the herd immunity against the virus.

Herd immunity is a form of indirect protection from infectious disease that can occur with some diseases when a sufficient percentage of a population has become immune to an infection, whether through vaccination or previous infections, thereby reducing the likelihood of infection for individuals who lack immunity. According to Ohuabunwa, without herd immunity, the population of the country do not have any protection against the virus. “Until we achieve herd immunity we are not safe; all the money and investment we have committed to this, will be a waste.

It is not about me or you; it is about all of us.” He reasoned: “That is why we have to push out all the machinery to ensure COVID- 19 vaccine compliance and accept ability.” He spoke at a press conference on the Rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Lagos last week. To this end, he urged Nigerians to accept the vaccines on the basis of its safety profile, which could offer up to 70 per cent protection against the virus. Ohuabunwa who was represented by Ijeoma Okey-Ewurum who is the national publicity secretary of PSN, therefore urged faith based organisations and the media to take up the advocacy in ensuring that many more Nigerians take the vaccine.

On whether the coronavirus vaccines have the potential to protect against the virus, the president of PSN said, “We say yes from this side as pharmacists because there are empirical evidences.” According to him, people who have full blown COVID-19 that were given shots of the vaccine recovered faster from the infection than they would have.

“They have used some of these vaccines and they have eradicated the infection up to 70 per cent.” These information are on the Internet,” he added. Speaking on coronavirus vaccine hesitancy including from professionals in the country, Ohuabunwa said, “Vaccine hesitancy has been on and it is getting worse because of the Internet. You know that bad news sells first.

The challenge is that the hesitancy will be there but if the government will use those who are trusted to do the advocacy, that can turn the table.” He pointed out that the vaccination should be seen as public health good and should be delivered to all nooks and crannies of Nigeria. Noting that the place of pharmacists who are the custodian of drugs was fundamental, he said participation of pharmacists must be secured to ensure the effectiveness of the vaccinations and generation of data for much needed local vaccine research.

He called for the filling up of funding gap in vaccine capacity building, enforcement of COVID-19 protocols even as the vaccinations begin, strengthening the health system and infrastructure and improved budget allocation, as well as better management of COVID-19 palliatives in all states as well as considering community pharmacies as vaccination centres to reach a larger number of Nigerians within the shortest period of time.

Ohuabunwa also pointed out that the COVID-19 experience which led countries including China to ban exportation of essential medicines should provoke the country to a resolution to make Nigeria a hub for active pharmaceutical ingredients and the revamping of abandoned vaccine plant.

“COVID-19 remains an emerging infectious disease. We must arise to make sure that another pandemic does not take us unawares. A multi-sectoral approach should be key to mobilising the stakeholders towards sustainable solutions that will put Nigeria on the path of medicines security, economic recovery and development.” Speaking on coronavirus vaccine production in the country, he said Nigeria cannot produce vaccine currently due to the absence of a Pharmacy Law.

