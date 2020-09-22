COVID-19: PTF cautions against complacency, fatigue, seeks more testing by states

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has cautioned Nigerians against complacency and fatigue at the face of declining number of reported cases of the disease in the country.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who gave the warming yesterday in his comments at a media briefing in Abuja called on state governments to conduct more tests so that the government would know whether the disease was actually abating or not.

In order to ascertain the true situation of COVID-19 in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also announced the launching of Household Seroprevalence Surveys in some selected states in the country.

Mustapha in his comments observed that people were no longer abiding strictly by the recommended non-pharmaceutical protocols warning that loosening guards would be disastrous. He said: “The PTF has very often repeated that being a new virus, the world and our scientists continue to learn more about it daily.

Over the last one week, the scientific community have tried to explain some new manifestation of its spread and we continue to observe a reversal of gains in the battle mostly in countries around Europe which has prompted the WHO to express some concerns due to the fact that weekly cases have now exceeded those reported in March 2020 when the pandemic peaked in Europe.

“Israel had re-introduced a three-week lock down, the United Kingdom is considering another lock-down phase, Spain is enforcing a partial lockdown in Madrid, and France – amidst protests by its citizens.

They have also introduced stricter measures to contain the virus. Similar stories are coming from South Korea, Iran and the number of fatalities is approaching 200,000 in the USA.

The WHO has, thus, advised that everybody should learn from lessons of the first wave especially as “no one is safe until everyone is safe.

“Let me share with you a global picture to buttress the foregoing. Over the last three days, the global cases passed the 31 million mark and it took only four days to get there from the 30th million.

The USA crossed 7 million cases and continues to report a high daily caseload of over 30, 000 daily. We continue to see highest daily numbers from India.

Like this: Like Loading...