COVID-19: PTF spots 22 high risk LGs in 13 states

For refusing to acknowledge the existence of Coronavirus (COVID-19), refusal to report testing, and not having any isolation centre, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has declared Kogi State a high risk destination, thereby asking Nigerians against visiting the place.

National Incidence Manager of the PTF, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad, in his comments at a briefing in Abuja yesterday, also announced that after analysing the pandemic in the country, the body has identified 22 high burdened local government areas within 13 states in the country.

He said: “We have states where data is not coming forth. If we don’t test, your data will not be analysed and if your data is not analysed, we won’t know the level of the pandemic in your state.

“Notable among the states that have not been reporting adequately include Yobe, Jigawa, Zamfara and Kebbi and, of course, Kogi that has not been reporting at all. “States that are not testing are probably at much more higher risk than the states that are currently known as high burdened states.

“A state that is not testing at all is an absolute high risk for Nigerians to go there because there is no testing facility and even if you fall sick, there is no isolation centre and they don’t even acknowledge that the disease exists. So for that reason, we put that state at the top of high risk state.”

According to Mohammed, the 22 high burdened local government areas within 13 states in the country, mostly in the cities of the state capitals contributed over 95 per cent of the new cases recorded in the last six weeks.

He listed the identified states and local governments to include Nkanu West (Enugu), Abuja Municipal (FCT), Gwagwalada (FCT), Gombe (Gombe), Chikun (Kaduna), Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Nassarawa (Kano), Katsina (Katsina), Ilorin South (Kwara), Ilorin West (Kwara), Eti-Osa (Lagos), Ikeja (Lagos), Kosofe (Lagos), Lagos Mainland, (Lagos), Keffi (Nasarawa), Lafia (Nasarawa), Ibadan North (Oyo), Jos North (Plateau), Jos South (Plateau), Port Harcourt (Rivers) and Wamakko (Sokoto).

He disclosed that the PTF was working to provide support to various states through their task forces towards contextualizing and implementing the regulation signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As mentioned earlier, the regulation covers places of worship, public transport, banks, workplaces, sports and so on and so forth. “Notable features of the regulations include: Restrictions on gatherings, mandatory wearing of face masks in public and, above all, the powers of prosecution by law enforcement agencies.

“We expect governments, institutions, owners of private buildings and other regulators to enforce these regulations. For example, putting a notice of no mask no entry or no mask no service, to enlighten the users of your services. “Pertinent strategies will be adopted and they will include mobile courts at strategic locations such as markets, motor parks

and it is expected that every law enforcement agency will monitor compliance of their staff within which they supervise.

“We are providing advisory to the states to develop community engagement strategy and risk communication strategies to sensitize the public on compliance to these regulations and to promote behavioural changes.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has warned the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) not to compel their workers on Grade Level (GL) 12 and below to resume work, insisting that they must continue to work from home.

Chairman of PTF on COVID- 19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, gave the warning at the PTF briefing in Abuja. Mustapha, however, directed the Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of the MDAs to ensure strict compliance.

He said: “At the last briefing, we informed you that the President has authorised the extension of all measures in place, including the limitation of the categories of workers allowed to come to the office to those above Level 12. “The PTF has received reports that MDAs are compelling their workers in the categories barred from the offices to report for work.

“For the avoidance of doubts, all employees from GL 12 and below shall continue to work from home.

“And no agency is allowed to vary this instruction. Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) are to ensure strict compliance,” he said. The SGF also reminded Nigerians about enforcement of the new regulation – the CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19) HEALTH PROTECTION REGULATIONS, 2021.

Mustapha said it was signed by President Buhari in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2010, and all other powers enabling him in that behalf, would be taken seriously.

The PTF chairman said that sanctions and punishments (including jail terms and fines) would be meted out to violators of the COVID- 19 protocols.

“The PTF also wishes to draw the attention of all Nigerians to the fact that sanctions and punishments (including jail terms and fines) have been prescribed for violators of the provisions under the regulations.

“All law enforcement agencies have been fully briefed and instructed to enforce the law within the appropriate limits,” Mustapha said.

He said as at January 30, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that the new Coronavirus outbreak constituted public health emergency of international concerns, thus triggering the highest level of concerns possible. The chairman of PTF said one year down the line, the world had seen over 100 million infections and over two million deaths.

“As at the same date, the situation in Nigeria stood at 130,557 infections with 1,578 fatalities,” he said. Mustapha reassured Nigerians that the processes for accessing and procuring vaccines for Nigerians had advanced, saying PTF would continue to ensure that it would be safe and effective for Nigerians when eventually procured.

The SGF said that the PTF decried the reports on the new testing regime allegedly imposed by some airlines and the associated charges.

This, he said, was being considered inimical to the interest of Nigerians and would be addressed through appropriate channels. Mustapha said the government was not oblivious of the pains, fears and concerns of businesses in the aviation and related sector in its effort to continue to balance lives and livelihood.

