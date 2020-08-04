COVID-19: PTF to work with INEC on guidelines for Edo, Ondo polls

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) for the control of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has said that it was working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to bring out guidelines for the conduct of the oncoming supplementary polls in Nasarawa and governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. The PTF also disclosed that it had set a target to reduce the percentage of fatalities from COVID-19 infection from two to one.

This came as it explained that there was a drop in the number of infected persons during the Sallah holidays because less people were tested just as the PTF announced that President Muhammadu Buhari had donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to São Tomé and Principe in his capacity as the ECOWAS champion on the Containment of COVID-19 in the West African Sub-region.

On the preparation for the Edo, Ondo polls, the PTF chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his comments at a media briefing yesterday in Abuja said: “The National Response would continue to guide the adoption of sector specific guidelines and protocols just as the PTF is currently concluding discussions with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on appropriate guidelines to be adopted for elections beginning with the August 8th Bye-Election in Nasarawa State to be followed by those for Edo and Ondo states in September and October respectively.

“I, therefore, wish to use this opportunity to implore party leaders, aspirants, members and supporters to remain mindful of the virulent nature of COVID- 19 during electioneering campaigns and other election processes. We need to remain alive to enjoy the benefits of our democracy.” On donations made to São Tomé and Principe, he said:

“I am happy to inform you that, as the ECOWAS Champion on the Containment of COVID-19 in the West African Sub-Region, Mr. President made a donation of N67million worth of PPEs and medical supplies to the government and people of Sao Tome and Principe.”

