COVID-19: Pushing against mandatory vaccination

‘Imposing COVID-19 vaccine’ ll infringe on citizens’ rights to privacy’

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers are opposed to the planned imposition of COVID-19 vaccine on Nigerians by the Federal Government and some state governors. To the lawyers, forcing people to take the vaccine would infringe on their rights to privacy

Federal Government cannot make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory in the sense that people still have a choice to either take it or not. This is covered by their rights to privacy and the likes”, one of them said.

Another one said: “Compelling people to take a vaccine that is not available is tantamount to asking for the performance of an impossibility which the law cannot command. Again, no one in law can be commanded to take any medication against his wish”.

The above quotes were part of submissions by some senior lawyers while opposing plans by the Federal Government and some state governors to make COVID-19 vaccines compulsory for Nigerians.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, had recently at a media briefing in Abuja revealed plans by the Federal Government to sanction eligible Nigerians who fail to take COVID-19 vaccine.

He was of the view that Nigerians who refuses to take the vaccine are endangering the lives of fellow citizens. Shuaib said: “The Presidential Steering Committee and the Federal Ministry of Health are exploring ways of making vaccines more available to all Nigerians including federal civil servants and corporate entities.

“Once these vaccines are made equitably available to all Nigerians, then, we would need to have a frank discussion about justice, fairness and liberty that exist around vaccine hesitancy.

“If some individuals refuse to take the vaccine, hence endangering those who have or those who could not due to medical exemptions, then we have to apply the basic rule of law which stipulates that your human right stops where mine begins. So, you have a right to refuse vaccines, but you do not have the right to endanger the health of others”.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, had also at another event hinted of plans to subject federal civil servants to compulsory COVID-19 vaccination.

The SGF while speaking at the Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum meeting in Abuja, noted that federal civil servants need to be fully vaccinated because they are representatives of government and could be assigned to represent government at public functions, locally or internationally.

“The vaccine mandate will soon come. The world is gravitating towards that direction. I can confirm to you that by the time western countries are done vaccinating its people, unvaccinated persons won’t be allowed access into any of the western countries without the vaccine certificate. So, it’s better we begin to prepare our people at home”, he said.

Edo, Ondo govts’ ultimatum

Amidst various plans by the Federal Government regarding COVID-19 vaccine, Edo and Ondo state governments have in the meantime issued ultimatum to residents of the two states within which to ensure they are vaccinated or risk being barred from public places.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state had on August 23, 2021, while flagging off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise announced plans to impose COVID-19 vaccine on residents of the state. He said as from the second week of September, anyone intending to access public places must present proof of vaccination.

He said: ““Beginning from the second week of September 2021, large gatherings, as well as high traffic public and private places will only be accessed by persons who have proof of taking at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination. People who have not yet been vaccinated at all will depend on remote access to these gatherings.

“From the second week of September, people may not be allowed to worship in churches and mosques without showing proof of their vaccination cards at the gates. Similarly, people will not be allowed to event centers, receptions or parties, without showing proof of their vaccination cards.

People will not be allowed to access banking services from the middle of September 2021, if they are not vaccinated. We are doing this to protect our citizens and all these measures will remain until the pandemic passes away”.

Few days after Obaseki’s declaration, the Ondo state government also announced plans to make COVID- 19 vaccination mandatory for residents of the state. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, told journalists that the step which was taken after an Executive Council meeting was to consolidate the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and also ensure that residents are free from the deadly virus.

He said the Council has directed that all residents of the state must be vaccinated by the middle of September.

A circular mandating all civil servants in the state to be vaccinated within two weeks was subsequently issued by O.J. Afolabi, Permanent Secretary, Service Matters, on behalf of the Ondo Head of Civil Service.

A statement about the circular indicated that workers have been asked to ensure that they receive the COVID-19 vaccine within the stipulated period. It was added that after the grace period, workers will be expected to present their vaccination cards to access some government facilities.

The statement reads: “The Ondo state government has made COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for all workers in the state. “In a government circular signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Matters, Mr. O.J. Afolabi, on behalf of the Head of Service, the state government gave public servants in the state two weeks to take the vaccine.

“The circular states that vaccination card will henceforth be required from public servants in order to access some facilities. It also charged workers on strict adherence and compliance to COVID- 19 protocol”.

Court injunction against Obaseki

The quest by Governor Godwin Obaseki to impose COVID-19 vaccine on residents of the state has since become a subject of litigation.

Already, Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam of a Federal High Court in Rivers has granted an order restraining the governor and Edo government from enforcing a directive that all residents who have not taken COVID-19 vaccine will be prevented from accessing churches, mosques, banks, event centres and other public places from the middle of September.

The judge also granted leave to the plaintiff to serve the respondents by publishing the court’s processes in a national newspaper. The judge granted the order in an ex-parte motion filed by one, Charles Osaretin, against the governor and five others.

Arguing the motion, plaintiff’s lawyer, Echezona Etiaba (SAN) urged the court to order parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in the suit marked FHC/PH/FHR/266/2021, for the enforcement of his client’s fundamental rights.

However, despite the court’s injunction, Governor Obaseki has refused to shift ground on the ultimatum given to residents of Edo

state to get vaccinated. At a press briefing in Benin City last week Wednesday, the governor also threatened to impose lockdown, if residents failed to follow the directive and comply with COVID- 19 protocols.

He said: “The attention of Edo government has been drawn to an order by a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers directing government to maintain the status quo on the purported compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for citizens.

“To the best of our knowledge, the order is at best, speculative and preemptive, as the scheduled date for the commencement of enforcement of the directive is the second week of September.

We want to reiterate that our directive on vaccination stands. Anyone without this proof will not be granted access to crowded facilities. “Government will also be commencing intensive enforcement of use of Non-pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) to curb the current spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

“It must be stated that there is an obvious misconception that the directive issued by government was to make vaccination compulsory for all citizens. Although the governor has the power to make such an order under the Gazetted Quarantine Regulations, this directive is actually only a denial of access to public places of persons who chose not to be vaccinated”. Lawyers speak

Some senior lawyers have cautioned against imposition of COVID- 19 vaccine on Nigerians by those in authority. The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend said such imposition will infringe on Nigerians rights to privacy.

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, disclosed that it will be illegal for government to impose COVID-19 vaccine on the populace.

Ahamba said: “Government cannot force anybody to take COVID-19 vaccine. I don’t think the law will allow anyone to do that. However, an individual may decide not to interact with anyone who is yet to be vaccinated. That is the only way out.

Nobody can be forced to take the vaccine against his or her wish. “But, one thing we must know is that every government whether at federal, state or local level has a responsibility to protect its citizens from being harmed.

So, if any step is taken to protect citizens from being harmed, I think it will be a step in the right direction.

“If for instance, it was said that those not vaccinated cannot enter any government facility or cannot enter football stadium, it would be a right step in my own opinion, as long as it is aimed at protecting people’s lives and to the extent that people are not being forced to take the vaccine”.

Speaking in the same vein, another silk, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo, was also against government’s imposition of COVID-19 vaccine on Nigerians saying the decision should be left to individual citizen.

“Federal Government cannot make vaccination against COVID- 19 mandatory in the sense that people still have a choice to either take it or not. This is covered by their rights to privacy and the likes. Government can’t force people to take the vaccine.

In fact, some people have religious reasons behind their decisions not to take the jab.

Therefore, government has to be careful about its quest to enforce the vaccination. “However, government can restrict the access of people not vaccinated to public facilities. It can say those not vaccinated are constituting a risk to others that are vaccinated.

This is a way of enforcing vaccination but it cannot be made mandatory for everybody to take. “As far as I am concerned, restricting people’s access to public places would not amount to an infringement on their rights because where someone’s rights start is where those of others start.

If the exercise of your own rights tend to constitute a danger to others, government has a duty to curtail it. So, if your access to a public facility will endanger the lives of other citizens, government is duty bound to act decisively to forestall such situation.

“Hence, anyone who knows he will not take the vaccine have to live with the fact that he may not continue to enjoy his rights as he has always been enjoying it, especially when it comes to having access to public places. So, I think it’s a balancing of rights”, Sowemimo said.

A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, was also critical of government’s plan to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for Nigerians. He said: “To start with, what is the population of Nigeria and how many vaccines have so far being brought in by the Federal Government?

So far, the number of vaccines brought cannot go round one third of the states in Nigeria. I challenge the government or anyone to dispute this assertion. “That being the case, compelling people to take a vaccine that is not available is tantamount to asking for the performance of an impossibility which the law cannot command.

Again, no one in law can be commanded to take any medication against his wish because there’s something in medical law that is called right of consent. So, if it is the wish of someone not to be vaccinated, so be it. “However, it is piss for government to restrict the right of such person from assessing certain public facilities so as to guide against infecting others since COVID-19 is a communicable disease”.

Mr. Ige Asemudara also asked government to respect citizens’ rights regarding vaccination against COVID-19. “Well, it depends on what he meant by sanction. Every man has a right to take or refuse to take a particular medication. It may be on the ground of religion, beliefs or other personal reasons.

The state may however, restrict people’s activities depending on individual circumstance. So, it is not as straight jacketed as Dr. Shuaib thought”, Asemudara said.

Mr. Chris Ekemezie said imposition of vaccine on Nigerians will amount to an infringement on their fundamental rights. He said: “I do not think government has the power to compel anyone to be vaccinated. It’s a violation of fundamental rights to compel anyone against the person’s will to take vaccine.

However, the unvaccinated may be denied access to certain amenities like flying in air plane or entry into certain places where there exist possibility of infecting persons especially enclosed areas”. Mr. Destiny Takon said government has to first declare a state of emergency in the health sector before applying sanctions on anyone that refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Until a public health state of emergency is duly declared in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, there can be no sanction against anyone who refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine. “Note that I said that until a public health state of emergency is declared and that was on purpose.

That is because no one, not even Buhari, can wake up any day and just declare that everyone must take the COVID-19 vaccine. A state of emergency would have to be declared properly and of course after adducing valid grounds for its declaration. “So the question would be, on what grounds? How many Nigerians have truly died from COVID- 19 since its inception?

Has COVID-19 killed as many Nigerians as any other disease, malaria for instance, during the period under reckoning? Did the Federal Government declared a state of emergency over deaths caused by malaria, for instance, which statistically has taken more lives between the year 2019 till date, than COVID-19?

What is special about COVID-19 to deserve such attention above malaria? “The resolve or will of suffering Nigerians should not be tested by the Federal Government in this regard at all.

Why should a government that has since inception of COVID-19 failed to exhibit real interest in the well-being of Nigerians, by providing simple palliatives, appear to demonstrate such interest only in compelling them to take a vaccine, which is currently reported worldwide not to prevent infection by the virus and indeed, causing more deaths as a result of complications, arising from taking the vaccine?

Has more Nigerians not died from hunger, poverty induced ailments and loss of jobs and businesses, since the inception of COVID-19 and for whom the Federal Government has done nothing, or to at least, save more lives being lost in that regard?

“The number Nigerians who have been killed as a result of banditry, Boko Haram insurgency and by Fulani militias, is a thousand times higher than those who have died from COVID-19, yet the militia are not even declared as terrorists or laws enabled to stem the calculated killings under the guise of farmers/herdsmen clashes.

“COVID-19 is not a scourge in Nigeria and has not reached epidemic proportions as has malaria, banditry, religious violence and Fulani killings.

If the Federal Government want to show concern for Nigerians, attention should be given to the areas I have mentioned above and other serious ones and not to COVID- 19, which is only hyped by the Federal Government for obvious ulterior motives beneficial only to those in government”, Takon said.

