COVID-19: Putting smiles on 300 Piwoyi households

The government of Korea recently reached out to over 300 vulnerable households in Piwoyi community, with food items to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. REGINA OTOKPA reports

he Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is home to hundreds of communities grouped under six Area councils.

Although these communities are part and parcel of the nation’s capital, they do not have the glitz and glamour that grace the city.

On the contrary, majority of the communities are confronted with bad roads, lack of basic infrastructure and social amenities such as quality hospitals, schools and electricity.

Similarly, many inhabitants of these rural communities are poor and have no steady source of income.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of these communities who are mostly operators of menial jobs, labourers and farmers, have been facing a lot of difficulties due to the lockdown. The various restrictions on movement of people and the new normal such as social distancing have caused a drop in economic activities, leaving the poor even poorer.

Moved to assist people in need, the Korea Government sought out a community to support with food items in order to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

Having noticed the commitment of the Piwoyi community to development after constructing a $15 million state-of-the-art multimedia learning centre for basic education, the Nigeria Korea Model School (NKMS) in 2018, it resolved to donate the food items to over 300 vulnerable households within the community.

The donation ceremony carried out through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), was Korea’s way of further deepening its ties with the country. It was an act of charity in solidarity with Nigeria , as the world continues to grapple with the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Lee- In -Tae, noted that the move was to further support the efforts of the Federal Government in providing palliatives to vulnerable families mostly hit economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ambassador, a retired Major General, commended the efforts of the Nigerian government in containing the virus and alleviating the suffering of its citizenry. He said the Korean Government would continue to work with Nigeria to further improve collaborations that would be more beneficial to the people of both nations.

In his words: “Today, in line with the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide cushioning in form of palliative to families who have been affected economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Korean Government is making donations of food items to over 300 vulnerable households in Abuja.

“The people of Piwoyi have shown great commitment to the development of their community; they have shown how community partnership and effort can be harnessed by the government towards development as evident as a good host to NMKS.

“The Republic of Korea attaches so much importance to developing relations with Nigeria. Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa with an overwhelming youth population that has great potentials towards realizing its role among nations.

“Korea highly appreciates Nigeria’s valuable support and sincerely wishes Nigeria more and more achievements in the pursuit of economic development and prosperity. The Korean government will continue to work with Nigeria to further improve collaborations that will deliver more benefits and further strengthen the ties of our people.”

Sharing what he termed as the “Korean Experience,” Lee noted that the Koreans took a bold decision to prioritise its collective freedom over personal gain.

He noted that Korea has placed a lot of emphasis on the use of facemasks and social distancing, since it was among the first countries hit by the pandemic.

In the wake of the pandemic, he said, Korea swiftly moved to place safety and kindness as essential protocols in dealing with its neighbours as opposed to stigmatization and isolation.

“We actively took responsibility to wear the facemask and adhere to social distancing yet our hearts fonder and grew closer. Our health professionals tenaciously offered services while citizens showed kindness in acts of sharing.

“In recent times, Korea is transitioning even though total victory over the virus is not attained. We are the first to hold a national election during the pandemic, the national baseball and footballs leagues have resumed, schools and places of worship are re-opening yet with little or no infection recorded.

“Our idea of protecting our neighbours extends beyond our shores. While others kept their borders closed, we kept our arms open, ensuring all measures to protect our friends and citizens were strictly adhered to. We extend our arms in brotherly solidarity with the people of Nigeria,” he said.

