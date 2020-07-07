Business

COVID-19: PwC forecasts higher inflation rates for Nigeria

Inflation hit 12.40% in May 2020

 

Citing what it describes as “demand and supply shocks” from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Pricewaterhouse Coopers(PwC) Nigeria has said that the country’s inflation rate is likely to continue its upward trend for some time to come

 

The firm made the prediction in its latest, “Nigeria Economic Alert” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. Nigeria’s inflation rate rose for a ninth consecutive month to hit 12.40 per cent in May 2020 and several analysts have forecast that the upward trend will continue for the month of June.

 

 

In its report entitled, “Demand and supply shocks from covid-19 keep inflation higher for longer,” PwC stated: “Headline inflation rose by 12.4 per cent year-on-year in May 2020 (the highest in 26 months- from 12.3% in April)

 

The continued rise in headline inflation was partly caused by the supply shocks to the commodity process and the fallout from the COVID-19.

 

These factors have kept the inflation rate above its long-term rate of 11.9 per cent.” Noting that on a month-on

month basis, Nigeria’s headline inflation rose the fastest, “since July 2018 (23-month high) by 1.2per cent in May 2020,” the firm said that “this was due to significant disruptions to domestic and global supply chains on account of the lockdown measures brought on by mitigating the pandemic’s spread.” On its inflation outlook for H2’ 2020, the firm said: “Barring a second wave of the pandemic , which could further threaten outlook for global economic growth, coupled with the absence of major shocks to food supply in Nigeria, inflation outlook for the rest of the year could be influenced by two factors.

 

Firstly, the elevated base effect and secondly, waning household incomes.

 

