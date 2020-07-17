COVID-19 recoveries exceed 14,000 as NCDC confirms 595 new cases

The number of new COVID-19 recoveries increased to its highest in four days as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 293 persons discharged on Thursday.

A total of 14,292 people have now been discharged across the country.

The NCDC also announced 595 new cases in 23 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

However, nine new deaths were recorded and the number of fatalities rose from 760 to 769.

Lagos, which accounts for more than one-third of the total number of infections, has now exceeded 13,000 confirmed cases.

Out of the current total of 34,854 confirmed cases in 36 states and the FCT, 19,793 are still active infections.

The number of samples tested in Nigeria has now surpassed 200,000.

As part of efforts to find lasting solutions to the health implications associated with the coronavirus, African countries have presented a united front in the search for a homegrown vaccine.

Speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of the NCDC, disclosed that Nigeria is actively involved in initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of the virus.

“Currently, African countries through the Africa Centre for Disease Control, the West African Health Organisation, the African Union and the WHO AFRO are spearheading various initiatives against this new pandemic,” he said.

“This includes the Africa task force for the novel coronavirus, called ACFOR and the African Union Commission Consortium for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

“Collectively, we’re developing our own vaccine, our own research initiatives in Nigeria, to inform prevention and control efforts.

“So, about the month ago, we launched a coordinated platform for COVID-19 research in Nigeria known as the Nigeria COVID-19 Research Consortium.

“This is convened by NCDC and the Nigeria Institute for Medical Research and in collaboration with the National Universities Commission and the TETFUND.

“NCRC aims to address broader research questions identified and our national priorities in line with the WHO research roadmap.”

BREAKDOWN

595 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-156

Ondo-95

Rivers-53

Abia-43

Oyo-38

Enugu-29

Edo-24

FCT-23

Kaduna-20

Akwa Ibom-17

Anambra-17

Osun-17

Ogun-14

Kano-13

Imo-11

Delta-6

Ekiti-5

Gombe-4

Plateau-4

Cross River-2

Adamawa-1

Bauchi-1

Jigawa-1

Yobe-1

*34,854 confirmed

14, 292 discharged

769 deaths

