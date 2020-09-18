News

COVID-19 recoveries exceed 48,000 as NCDC confirms 131 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded over 3,000 new recoveries across the country, the number of discharged COVID-19 patients has now exceeded 48,000.
With a total of 220 people discharged on Thursday, the number of recoveries has now increased from 47,872 to 48,092.
Aside Wednesday, when the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kwara confirmed more than 3,000 community recoveries, the Thursday figure represented the highest daily count in one week.
The NCDC also recorded 131 new infections in 17 states and the FCT, and according to the update for September 7, 2020, Lagos accounted for the most cases with 45 positive samples, followed by Kaduna and Plateau with 17 cases each, and FCT with 16.
Although the new case count is slightly higher than what was recorded on Wednesday – 126 new infections were confirmed on September 16 – it is still not very clear if the curve is flattening, although the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 thinks so.
Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of the PTF, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, however, expressed concern that the country isn’t testing enough samples.
““Looking back at our national response, using science, data and experience from other countries, we cannot but say that tremendous progress has been made, and that we are beginning to notice that the curve is flattening,” he said.
“However, as we have always stated, this positive development shall be taken with vigilance and cautious optimism. This is based on the fact that we are convinced that we have not tested enough.”
Two people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday, increasing the number of recoveries to 1,093.
Meanwhile, out of over 480,000 samples now tested across the country, 56,735 have been confirmed positive, but 7,550 are still active cases
BREAKDOWN
131 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-45
Kaduna-17
Plateau-17
FCT-16
Delta-6
Niger-6
Kwara-5
Oyo-3
Akwa Ibom-2
Cross River-2
Ekiti-2
Enugu-2
Osun-2
Sokoto-2
Bauchi-1
Ebonyi-1
Katsina-1
Rivers-1
*56,735 confirmed
48,092 discharged
1,093 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

$9.7m, £74,000 found in my house are gifts – Ex-NNPC GMD

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, who is standing trial for money laundering charge, yesterday told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that $9.7 million and £74,000 found in his house in 2017 were parts of monies people gave to him as gifts. Yakubu, who opened his […]
News Top Stories

PPPRA hands off monthly fixing of petrol price

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina Otokpa

Marketers to determine product rate   Job losses, transfers loom at agency   Students protest fuel, electricity tariff hike   The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has said the monthly price band for petrol pump price  would no longer be given, as marketers were now responsible for the pump price of the product. The […]
News Top Stories

DPR: Only rich Nigerians’ll use petrol cars by 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the current move being championed by the Federal Government to convert vehicles to use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), only rich individu- PMS sector. “Nigerians should have a choice of energy they want to use. That is price freedom. We want motorists to switch to autogas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: