COVID-19 recoveries exceed 48,000 as NCDC confirms 131 new cases

Hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded over 3,000 new recoveries across the country, the number of discharged COVID-19 patients has now exceeded 48,000.

With a total of 220 people discharged on Thursday, the number of recoveries has now increased from 47,872 to 48,092.

Aside Wednesday, when the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kwara confirmed more than 3,000 community recoveries, the Thursday figure represented the highest daily count in one week.

The NCDC also recorded 131 new infections in 17 states and the FCT, and according to the update for September 7, 2020, Lagos accounted for the most cases with 45 positive samples, followed by Kaduna and Plateau with 17 cases each, and FCT with 16.

Although the new case count is slightly higher than what was recorded on Wednesday – 126 new infections were confirmed on September 16 – it is still not very clear if the curve is flattening, although the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 thinks so.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of the PTF, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, however, expressed concern that the country isn’t testing enough samples.

““Looking back at our national response, using science, data and experience from other countries, we cannot but say that tremendous progress has been made, and that we are beginning to notice that the curve is flattening,” he said.

“However, as we have always stated, this positive development shall be taken with vigilance and cautious optimism. This is based on the fact that we are convinced that we have not tested enough.”

Two people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday, increasing the number of recoveries to 1,093.

Meanwhile, out of over 480,000 samples now tested across the country, 56,735 have been confirmed positive, but 7,550 are still active cases

BREAKDOWN

131 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-45

Kaduna-17

Plateau-17

FCT-16

Delta-6

Niger-6

Kwara-5

Oyo-3

Akwa Ibom-2

Cross River-2

Ekiti-2

Enugu-2

Osun-2

Sokoto-2

Bauchi-1

Ebonyi-1

Katsina-1

Rivers-1

*56,735 confirmed

48,092 discharged

1,093 deaths

