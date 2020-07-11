Metro & Crime

COVID-19 recoveries exceed 900 in Oyo – Makinde

A total of 925 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Oyo State, following the recovery and discharge of 91 more patients.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced this via his official Twitter account on Saturday.

However, the state has recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases following tests carried out on suspected cases.

“Ninety-one confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged.

“This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 925.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 85 suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from Ibadan N (17), Ibadan SW (13), Oyo E (9), Ido (8), Lagelu (7), Oluyole (6), Orelope (3), Akinyele (3), Egbeda (3), Ibadan NE (3), Ona Ara (2), Atiba (2), Ogbomosho S (2), Iseyin (2), Ibadan SE (1), Ogbomosho N (1), Oyo W (1), Ibadan NW (1) & Ibarapa C (1) Local Government Areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1,689.”

