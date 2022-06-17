COVID-19 Recovery: World Bank, Oyo govt pick nine communities for projects

The Oyo State government, through the state’s Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), in conjunction with the World Bank, has started a process to implement micro-development projects in nine local communities of the state. According to the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, the communities include Olorunwa in Kajola Local Government; Ifesowapo in Irepo Local Government; Apete/Kiiyan in Egbeda Local Government and Obaseeku community in Ibarapa East Local Government of the state. Others include Agbaruru community in Iwere-Ile, Iwajowa Local Government; Isale Yidi in Atiba Local Government; Oja-Oke in Afijio Local Government and Bodija Adewumi in Ibadan North Local Government. The Chairman, Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYOCSDA), Dr. Babatunde Eesuola, said this yesterday while declaring open a training programme for Community Development Management Committee (CPMC) and Sub- Committees of the nine benefiting communities in the state at the Ibadan Business School, Ibadan.

