COVID-19 Recovery: World Bank, Oyo govt pick nine communities for projects

The Oyo State government, through the state’s Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), in conjunction with the World Bank, has started a process to implement micro-development projects in nine local communities of the state. According to the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, the communities include Olorunwa in Kajola Local Government; Ifesowapo in Irepo Local Government; Apete/Kiiyan in Egbeda Local Government and Obaseeku community in Ibarapa East Local Government of the state. Others include Agbaruru community in Iwere-Ile, Iwajowa Local Government; Isale Yidi in Atiba Local Government; Oja-Oke in Afijio Local Government and Bodija Adewumi in Ibadan North Local Government. The Chairman, Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYOCSDA), Dr. Babatunde Eesuola, said this yesterday while declaring open a training programme for Community Development Management Committee (CPMC) and Sub- Committees of the nine benefiting communities in the state at the Ibadan Business School, Ibadan.
Two dead, monarch hospitalised in Ondo over land tussle
The crisis rocking Ude and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State took another dimension yesterday following an attack on the palace of the traditional ruler of Isinigbo, Oba Samuel Fadahunsi by unknown gunmen. In the early hours of yesterday, the gunmen stormed the palace of Fadahunsi, following series of gunshots. […]
Primate Ayodele to Osibanjo: You’ll never be President
Vice President Yemi Osibanjo who just declared intention to run the 2023 Presidential election has been told that he is wasting time and will never be President of Nigeria. The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Tuesday, warned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his presidential ambition. Primate Ayodele lauded […]
Tenure Elongation: May 29 handover sacrosanct-Presidency
…says call invitation to crisis, instability The Presidency yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari would not extend his tenure beyond the constitutional two terms in office maintaining that his handover date if May 29, 2023 remained sacrosanct. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, said this in […]
