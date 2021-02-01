COVID-19 regulations: IGP orders total compliance, implementation nationwide

…17 zonal AIGs, 37 command CPs put on alert

Tougher days lie ahead for violators of COVID-19 safety protocol emplaced by the Presidential Task Force (PTF), as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered total enforcement of the enabling regulations.

New Telegraph recalls that that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently signed regulations making wearing of face masks in public compulsory.

The regulation also prescribed punishment of imprisonment for a certain period or fines, in the event of violation.

To underscore the seriousness the Federal Government seems to attach to the ravaging pandemic, Adamu has directed the 17 zonal Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to ensure total compliance.

There are indications that the tenure of Adamu as IGP may have been extended, considering the fact that he was issuing directive on a day he was supposed to have retired from the Force, having clocked the mandatory service period of 35 years.

A statement conveying the IGP’s order was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba.

