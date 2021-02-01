Metro & Crime

COVID-19 regulations: IGP orders total compliance, implementation nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…17 zonal AIGs, 37 command CPs put on alert

Tougher days lie ahead for violators of COVID-19 safety protocol emplaced by the Presidential Task Force (PTF), as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered total enforcement of the enabling regulations.

 

New Telegraph recalls that that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently signed regulations making wearing of face masks in public compulsory.

 

The regulation also prescribed punishment of imprisonment for a certain period or fines, in the event of violation.

 

To underscore the seriousness the Federal Government seems to attach to the ravaging pandemic, Adamu has directed the 17 zonal Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to ensure total compliance.

 

There are indications that the tenure of Adamu as IGP may have been extended, considering the fact that he was issuing directive on a day he was supposed to have retired from the Force, having clocked the mandatory service period of 35 years.

 

A statement conveying the IGP’s order was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom’s commissioner dies four months after inauguration

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Death devastating blow to my govt, says Gov The Commissioner for Health and Human Services in the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration, Dr. Dr. Emmanuel Ikwulono is dead. Dr. Ikwulono, who hails from Agatu Local Government Area of the state, died about four months after he was sworn-in in August this year to succeed Dr. Sunday […]
Metro & Crime

Three die, 11 injured in multiple road crash in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

A multiple road crash involving three vehicles claimed the lives of three persons in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday night. With 11 people confirmed injured in the accident, the crash was said to have occurred after an articulated vehicle which suffered break failure rammed into some vehicles […]
Metro & Crime

Police officer raiding illegal cockfight gets killed by rooster

Posted on Author Reporter

    A Philippine police officer has been killed by a rooster during a raid on an illegal cockfight in the province of Northern Samar. Lieutenant Christine Bolok was struck by the rooster’s gaff – a razor-sharp steel blade which is typically attached to the leg of fighting roosters, reports the BBC. The blade cut […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica