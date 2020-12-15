Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Reinforce campaign against spread of pandemic, Lagos Assembly tells Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State House of Assembly has asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso to intensify the campaign against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

 

 

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who brought the matter before the House during plenary on Tuesday, added that it was important for the Commissioner for Health, Professor Tunji Abayomi to brief the House on efforts being made by the government to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.

 

Obasa said that there was need to call on the governor to call on the Commissioner for Information to continue to create awareness for the people so that they could take precautions against COVID-19.
“The governor is down with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and I want to urge all the lawmakers in the House to observe the protocols of the pandemic.
“The Clerk of the House should also ensure that the staff of the House and visitors observe COVID-19 Protocols.
“We should sustain the campaign against the spread of the disease in the state. We all know that the disease is on the increase in the United States of America and in other countries.
“The Commissioner for Health, Professor Tunji Abayomi should come and brief the House efforts being made to prevent the spread of the disease in the state,” Obasa said.
Commenting on the matter, Hon. (Prince) Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1), a member of the House Committee on Health Services, stated that he was afraid of what was happening in Lagos State, and that the people were not taking precaution against the disease.
Yusuff said that the state could not afford another lockdown, but that the people needed to be cautious.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

