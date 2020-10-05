News

COVID-19 relief package: NDE to train 700 beneficiaries in Zamfara

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it has recruited 700 beneficiaries from the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) with a view to training them and reducing the problem of unemployment among the youth.

 

Speaking during a oneday orientation and training programme for participants at the MDG’s Farm Centre, Damba, Gusau, NDE Director- General, Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan Argungu, who was represented by the State Coordinator, Malam Abdullahi Yakubu, said the number of participants were arrrived at by taking 50 persons per local government in the state.

 

Argungu said the participants would be trained under various trades including GSM Repairs, Computer Appreciation, Confectionaries, Knitting, Tie and Dye, Hair Dressing, Barbing and Tailoring, among others, adding that the scheme’s participants would be posted to various trainers for the training.

