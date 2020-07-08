COVID-19: Remembering Sokoto’s leprosy community

Leprosy Communities in Sokoto have every cause to smile as no fewer than 500 people received food items as COVID 19, Coronavirus palliatives from the Nigerian Army in the state. Distributing the items, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the exercise was intended to poster increase civil military relationship as well as showing concern on people’s plights.

Buratai, who was represented at the occasion by Brig. Gen. Hamidu Musa, also explained that Nigerian Army is concern with present predicaments experienced by people as a result of COVID-19 diseases. Those benefitted with the Army food palliatives were people of Garin Kutare and Lugga communities all in Amanawa settlement of Dange-Shuni Local Government Area of the state.

In his remarks, Brig. Gen. Moses Gara, the Garrison Commander of 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto said the palliatives were provided to reduce the hardship people faced in the present Coronavirus pandemic. Brig.Gara, who represented by the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), Brig. Gen. Aminu Banda, said the gesture was part of ongoing 2020 Army Day Celebrations as Nigerian Army celebrate 157 years of existence. According to him, the gesture was also aimed at increasing the civil military relationship and to complement Federal Government efforts on reduce the hardship being encountered during the period of Coronavirus pandemic. He urges communities to continue to support Nigerian Army with useful information toward achieving and ensuring peace, stability and protecting the Nigeria territorial boundaries.

He maintains that as part of celebration, projects were inaugurated that comprised structures, hospitals and other programmes in the Giginya Army Barrack,Sokoto . Dr Usman Bello, the Chief Medical Director of Sokoto Infectious Diseases Hospital commended the Nigerian Army for the gesture noting community members were stationed after treatment from different parts of the country.

The Village Heads of Gidan-Kutare, Sarkin Kutare Sama’ila, and Ardo Musa of Lugga Community, who spoke on behalf of the benefiaries expressed appreciation over the gesture and said it ease their suffering along with their respective families.

