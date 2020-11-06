COVID-19: Remittance flows to Nigeria, others to shrink by 14%

As the COVID-19 outbreak and economic crisis continue to spread, the amount of money migrant workers send home is projected to decline 14 per cent by 2021 compared to the pre-COVID-19 levels in 2019. According to the latest estimates published in the World Bank’s Migration and Development Brief, remittance flows to low and middle- income countries (LMICs) are projected to fall by seven per cent, to $508 billion in 2020, followed by a further decline of 7.5 per cent, to $470 billion in 2021.

Remittances to sub-Saharan Africa are expected to decline by around nine per cent in 2020 to $44 billion. Within the region, remittances to Kenya have so far stayed positive, though flows are likely to eventually decline in 2021. All major remittance-receiving countries will likely see a decline of remittances.

In 2018, migrant remittances to Nigeria equaled $25 billion, representing 6.1 per cent of GDP. This also represents 14 per cent year-onyear growth from the $22 billion receipt in 2017. The 2018 figure translates to 83 per cent of the Federal Government budget in 2018 and 11 times the FDI flows in the same period. The flow, however, dropped to $20 billion in 2019 due to constraints outside COVID-19.

The foremost factors driving the decline in remittances include weak economic growth and employment levels in migrant-hosting countries, weak oil prices; and depreciation of the currencies of remittance-source countries against the U.S. dollar. Mamta Murthi, Vice President for Human Development and Chair of the Migration Steering Group of the World Bank, said: “The impact of COVID-19 is pervasive when viewed through a migration lens as it affects migrants and their families who rely on remittances. The World Bank will continue working with partners and countries to keep the remittance lifeline flowing, and to help sustain human capital development.”

The declines in 2020 and 2021 will affect all regions, with the steepest drop expected in Europe and Central Asia (by 16 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively), followed by East Asia and the Pacific (11 per cent and 4 per cent), the Middle East and North Africa (eight per cent and eight per cent), sub-Saharan Africa (nine per cent and six per cent), South Asia (four per cent and 11 per cent), and Latin America and the Caribbean (0.2 per cent and eight per cent).

The importance of remittances as a source of external financing for LMICs is expected to amplify in 2020, even with the expected decline. Remittance flows to LMICs touched a record high of $548 billion in 2019, larger than foreign direct investment flows ($534 billion) and overseas development assistance (about $166 billion). The gap between remittance flows and FDI is expected to widen further as FDI is expected to decline more sharply. Dilip Ratha, lead author of the Brief and head of KNOMAD said: “Migrants are suffering greater health risks and unemployment during this crisis.

The underlying fundamentals driving remittances are weak and this is not the time to take our eyes off the downside risks to the remittance lifelines.” This year, for the first time in recent history, the stock of international migrants is likely to decline as new migration has slowed and return migration has increased. Return migration has been reported in all parts of the world following the lifting of national lockdowns which left many migrant workers stranded in host countries.

Rising unemployment in the face of tighter visa restrictions on migrants and refugees is likely to result in a further increase in return migration. Michal Rutkowski, Global Director of the Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice at the World Bank said: “Beyond humanitarian considerations, there is a strong case to support migrants who work with host communities on the frontline in hospitals, labs, farms, and factories.”

Supportive policy responses by host countries should include migrants, while origin or transit countries should consider measures to support migrants returning home. Origin countries must find ways of supporting returning migrants in resettling, finding jobs or opening businesses.

The surge in return migration is likely to prove burdensome for the communities (to which migrants return) as they must provide quarantine facilities in the immediate term and support housing, jobs, and reintegration efforts in the medium term. According to the World Bank’s Remittance Prices Worldwide Database, the global average cost of sending $200 was 6.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, largely unchanged since the first quarter of 2019. This is more than double the Sustainable Development Goal target of three per cent by 2030.

The cost was the lowest in South Asia (5 per cent) and highest in Sub- Saharan Africa (8.5 per cent). Banks are the costliest channel for sending remittances, averaging 10.9 per cent, followed by post offices at 8.6 per cent, money transfer operators at 5.8 percent, and mobile operators at 2.8 per cent. Despite being the cheapest, money transfer and mobile operators face increasing hurdles as banks close their accounts to reduce risk of non-compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and combating terrorism financing (CFT) standards.

To keep these channels open, especially for lower-income migrants, AML/CFT rules could be temporarily simplified for small remittances. Further, strengthening mobile money regulations and identity systems will improve transparency of transactions. Facilitating digital remittances would require improving access to bank accounts for mobile remittance service providers as well as senders and recipients of remittances.

