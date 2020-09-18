News

COVID-19 renders 700, 000 FCT households vulnerable

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

A new report released in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has revealed that about 700,000 households in the territory have become vulnerable following the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. The report was confirmed yesterdaybyFCTMinisterof State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who said that the 700,000 figure was validated by the social register established for the administration. Aliyu, who also noted that the administration’s efforts towards COVID-19 was boosted by the commitments of several civil society organisations (CSOs) that had participated in palliatives’ distribution to vulnerable members.

“Today, we have over 700, 000 vulnerable households, because during the time of the pandemic, we used the definition of vulnerability to mean the very poor in the hinterland, those that are not earning anything from government revenue and without a source of income,” Aliyu said. Aliyu while receiving a scorecard from members of CSOs said the administration would be guided by the recommendation, especially during emergency situations. While commending civil society organisations, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths and other stakeholders in joining hands to make the exercise a success, the minister also noted that COVID-19 brought the real function of a mother to bear.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom AKISIEC: Controversy, condemnation trail creation of political wards

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Controversy and condemnation have continued to trail the creation of 39 new political wards by the Akwa Ibom State Electoral Commission AKISIEC) ahead of the local government council election in the state. The creation of the new wards, which was announced on Sunday by the Commission, brings the total number of wards in the state […]
News Top Stories

Nunieh: How Wike saved me from police arrest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Gov aborts arrest of ex-NDDC MD, seeks IGP’s probe The former Managing Director of the Interim Committee Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, has said that the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Gobun Mukan was not aware of her planned arrest yesterday. Nunieh, who spoke to newsmen, said she was […]
News

Group raises the alarm over plot to scuttle Kaduna PDP congresses

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Forum of Chairmanship Aspirants of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has raised the alarm over moves by some party members to scuttle the party’s coming congress. The forum also accused a group it called the “caucus group” of a plot to deny Zone 3 (southern Kaduna) of the state’s chairmanship […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: