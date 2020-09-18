COVID-19 renders 700, 000 FCT households vulnerable

A new report released in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has revealed that about 700,000 households in the territory have become vulnerable following the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. The report was confirmed yesterdaybyFCTMinisterof State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who said that the 700,000 figure was validated by the social register established for the administration. Aliyu, who also noted that the administration’s efforts towards COVID-19 was boosted by the commitments of several civil society organisations (CSOs) that had participated in palliatives’ distribution to vulnerable members.

“Today, we have over 700, 000 vulnerable households, because during the time of the pandemic, we used the definition of vulnerability to mean the very poor in the hinterland, those that are not earning anything from government revenue and without a source of income,” Aliyu said. Aliyu while receiving a scorecard from members of CSOs said the administration would be guided by the recommendation, especially during emergency situations. While commending civil society organisations, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths and other stakeholders in joining hands to make the exercise a success, the minister also noted that COVID-19 brought the real function of a mother to bear.

Like this: Like Loading...