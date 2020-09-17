Health

COVID-19 renders 700, 000 FCT households vulnerable

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Comment(0)

A report has revealed that about 700,000 households in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) have become vulnerable following the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
This report was confirmed on Thursday in Abuja by FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who said that the 700,000 figure was validated by the social register established for the administration.
Aliyu also noted that the administration’s efforts towards the COVID-19 was boosted by the commitments of several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) who participated in palliative distribution to vulnerable members.
“Today, we have over 700, 000 vulnerable households, because during the time of the pandemic, we used the definition of vulnerability to mean the very poor in the hinterland, those that are not earning anything from government revenue and without a source of income,” Aliyu said.
Aliyu while receiving a scorecard from members of CSOs, stated that the administration would be guided by the recommendation, especially during emergency situations.
While commending the Civil Society Organisations, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths and other stakeholders in joining hands to make the exercise a success, the minister also noted that the COVID-19 brought the real function of a mother to bear.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Mexico to conduct trials for China, US COVID-19 vaccines, eyes production

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mexico aims to conduct late-stage clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in development by U.S. and Chinese companies, two of which might base some of their vaccine production in the country, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Mexico has signed memorandums of understanding with Johnson & Johnson, along with Chinese companies CanSino Biologics Inc and […]
Health

Don extols benefits of soybeans in addressing protein deficiency

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A leading nutrition expert has urged Nigerians to explore soybeans as a good food source, to alleviate malnutrition and achieve good health. Professor Ibiyemi Olayiwola, Professor of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), who made this assertion recently, described soybeans as an excellent source of protein, with the added advantage of […]
Health

Genetically-altered wheat has adverse health effects (2)

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

We Africans have a wrong conception of development. We have been brainwashed to think of development only in terms of ‘catching up with the West.’ The problem is not in catching up, but in the fact that we seem to be catching up only with the wrong things: consuming western goods, western products, western culture, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: