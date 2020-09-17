COVID-19 renders 700, 000 FCT households vulnerable

A report has revealed that about 700,000 households in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) have become vulnerable following the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

This report was confirmed on Thursday in Abuja by FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who said that the 700,000 figure was validated by the social register established for the administration.

Aliyu also noted that the administration’s efforts towards the COVID-19 was boosted by the commitments of several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) who participated in palliative distribution to vulnerable members.

“Today, we have over 700, 000 vulnerable households, because during the time of the pandemic, we used the definition of vulnerability to mean the very poor in the hinterland, those that are not earning anything from government revenue and without a source of income,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu while receiving a scorecard from members of CSOs, stated that the administration would be guided by the recommendation, especially during emergency situations.

While commending the Civil Society Organisations, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths and other stakeholders in joining hands to make the exercise a success, the minister also noted that the COVID-19 brought the real function of a mother to bear.

