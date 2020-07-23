News

COVID-19: Reps direct NCDC to test Multichoice CEO

The House of Representatives yesterday advised the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to test the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multichoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe for COVID-19. The advice was given by the House ad hoc committee investigating the non-implementation of pay as you go tariff plan by broadcast satellite providers following the absence of the CEO at their sitting yesterday.

The Multichoice CEO, was invited by the committee to explain reasons for the non-implementation of the pay as you go and recent hike in DSTV/GOTV tariff, but he instead wrote to the committee that he was ill and could not attend the investigative hearing. The letter signed by the head of regulatoaffairs of Multichoice Nigeria, Gozie Onumonon, on behalf of the CEO and dated July 22, 2020 read: “We regret to inform the committee that we would be unable to appear before it today due to a sudden illness of our chief executive officer, after arriving in Abuja yesterday for this meeting.

“Because of the abundance of caution needed to be taken in line with the current pandemic, we believe it is necessary that the meeting be deferred until he has regained his health and is cleared by his medical doctor.” Consequently, a member of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Julius Pondi, moved that: “the NCDC should locate the CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe and make sure he is tested for COVID- 19 since he alluded that he is having cough and not feeling well and report back to the House within four days”.

Our Reporters

