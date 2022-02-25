COVID-19: Reps to probe issuance of fake vaccination certificates

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate alleged sharp practices by Port Health Services personnel in the issuance of fake vaccine certificates to travellers. The House also asked the Federal Government to immediately overhaul the operations of the Port Health Service and equip the faciity to a world-class standard in view of the decayed infrastructure in the agency. These resolution were made following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon.Obinna Chidoka (PDP, Anambra). Presenting the motion, Chidoka noted that it is a precondition for foreign travels to most countries that intending travellers must present their vaccination cards showing evidence of COVID-19 vaccination before such trips.
