COVID-19: Response hindered by RDT kits

Testing for Coronavirus occasioned by the outbreak of the pandemic, has generated a lot of discussion on the need to open the medical space in Nigeria and allow the use of Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) kits to determine the presence of infection in affected persons. Against this background, interested persons including pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals and business-inclined persons have since flooded the markets with these products. This has been ongoing since the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country in February, though the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which is leading the COVID-19 response in this clime, has persistently declined to give green light for the use of this product, which is acclaimed to be widely used in advanced developed nations.

Irrespective of the official non-approval to use the RDT kits, their availability makes them accessible to many Nigerians who choose to adopt their use. However a major factor that makes the RDT usage in this country imperative is the limitations of the molecular testing method adopted by the federal and state governments.

There has been global shortage of reagents used in the laboratories to conduct the molecular-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. A reagent is a substance or compound added to a system to cause a chemical reaction, or added to test if a reaction occurs.

Although, testing centres were being expanded in the country with testing ramped up across the various testing centres in the federation, the global shortage of reagents, has become a source of concern.

This development has often resulted in persons suspected to be infected with coronavirus waiting for days for COVID-19 response teams in states so as to access testing services and subsequently treatment. Many have died in the course of waiting for their samples to be taken; similarly, urgently needed coronavirus tests have been delayed, leading to backlogs. These, no doubt in most cases worsened the ordeal of some infected persons, leading to needless suffering and sometimes death.

Speaking on the distinction between RDT and the molecular testing, the immediate former President of Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Dr. Toyosi Raheem said, one could do the rapid diagnostic test even outside the laboratory, beside the patient’s bedside. “Being a quiet test you can get the results within 30 minutes and relay the result. Whereas, the molecular testing is more concise, definitive and more reliable than the RDTs.”

However, he noted that of all the RDTs that has been introduced into the country, not many of them can perform satisfactorily based on the validation that was going on at the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria. Consequently, he said, “We cannot rely on the rapid kit that has not been validated for use.”

According to Raheem, “The danger in the West African region is that we rely heavily on products that have been certified suitable for the market or United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -approved, which also means they are good for use, whereas, what things that are suitable for the markets and FDA-approved in those continents out there may not be suitable in Africa and there are so many scientific reasons for that.”

Consequently, the former President of AMLSN said there must be appropriate validation and approval before the population in this region would rely on test result from RDTs. That is one reason.

According to him, “Why molecular testing is still very valid is that it depended on the timing and the type of sample that you are collecting before you can say you are using the RDT.”

For instance, he said, “if within one or two week of symptoms that you are suspecting COVID-19, you cannot use RDT to test for that because the virus that is shed into the fluid of the patient may not have been high enough for you to detect it.

“So, you have to use molecular testing because that is the one that can detect even the minute quantity of whatever the person is shedding as early as possible.

“Once that is done and detected, the best approach is to isolate that person so that the person will not continue to spread the virus in the society.”

However, Raheem said “Before you can use RDT, it will be two to three weeks after the onset of symptoms; even at that, he stressed that some of these RDT kits have not been validated and that is one of the challenges that we have to contend with.

“Not until when we have validated RDTs that have been commented on in this our clime, we cannot continue to say all RDTs should to be used.”

As far back as the second week of May, the NCDC had warned that RDTs could give false results.

Among the strong voices that were against the use of RDTs for testing coronavirus was Prof. Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health in Lagos State. His position was also in line with that of Dr. Raheem. Despite being inundated with pressure from personalities in the business world, Abayomi maintained that focusing on conducting COVID-19 tests from testing centres using the molecular method would benefit both national and global response to the pandemic.

Irrespective of the NCDC position on this, one thing that is clear is that the Nigerian pharmaceutical space is flooded with RDTs, majority of which have no validation and some Nigerians desperate to know their COVID-19 status have resorted to using these kits because they are basically kits that individuals can apply on themselves. However, the delivery of the RDT intervention is best imagined and wherever false results are issued from RDTs, affected persons would continue to pose risk while spreading the infection to others.

As at June 29, 2020, the NCDC confirmed that 566 new persons tested positive to coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected persons in the country to 25, 133 cases. While 9, 402 have so far been discharged, 573 deaths were so far recorded.

Similarly speaking on the advantage of using the molecular based PCR testing for coronavirus, a medical doctor in charge of one of COVID-19 laboratories where tests are carried out in Lagos, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, affirmed that presently the country was using the molecular based PCR testing method, which detects the RNA of the coronavirus.

According to the medical professional, the RNA is the most precise biomarker now because it is what will tell us about an early infection as opposed to an antibody that will be generated in the course of the infection, but will not be necessary in the initial stage to diagnose an infection nor prevent further spread of the virus based on the fact of being an RNA virus.

The medical professional reasoned, “So, it is good that it is picked up early because in the course of the infection, antibodies can come up and this would be found useful in the future, but not at the initial stage of the infection.”

He said Nigerians do not have much choice but to rely on the molecular-based PCR tests based on its reliability.

Speaking in similar, vein, the source reiterated that the RDTs have been found to give out a lot of false and negative results when used because many people that get the infection in the initial stage will not have antibodies. ‘’Hence, there will be a lot of tests reporting negative, but actually they are positive.. That is why the antibody test is not the best test for coronavirus.

