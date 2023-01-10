Business

COVID-19 Restrictions: IATA chides govts’ knee-jerk reinstatement

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Director-General of Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, has expressed extreme disappointment with what he described as knee-jerk reinstatement of COVID- 19 measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years. He noted that nations had the tools to manage COVID-19 without resorting to ineffective measures that cut off international connectivity, damage economies, and destroy jobs.

 

Governments, he said, must base their decisions on ‘science facts’ rather than ‘science politics. “That’s why governments should listen to the advice of experts, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), that advise against travel restrictions,” he added.

Walsh, in a statement, said several countries were introducing COVID-19 testing and other measures for travellers from China, even though the virus is already circulating widely within their borders. Research undertaken around the arrival of the Omicron variant, according to him, concluded that putting barriers in the way of travel made no difference to the peak spread of infections.

His words: “Several countries are introducing COVID-19 testing and other measures for travellers from China, even though the virus is already circulating widely within their borders. “It is extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years.” Research undertaken around the arrival of the Omicron variant concluded that putting barriers in the way of travel made no difference to the peak spread of infections

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN debits banks N321.6bn for CRR default

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debited about 17 lenders N321.6billion for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, New Telegraph learnt Saturday. The CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain with the CBN from customer deposits. At its meeting in January this year, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) […]

nngx
Business

Equities record marginal loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, witnessed a drop in share prices as bears regained grip following profit taking. The stock market had recorded marginal gain the previous day. The market breadth closed negative with 16 gainers against 18 losers. Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dipped 11.21 basis points […]
Business

Debt settlement: AMCON returns Standard Shoe Company to Imo Govt

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), on Friday, handed over the original title documents of Standard Shoe Company Limited, a footwear manufacturing factory co-founded by the Imo State Government to the Governor of the State, Hope Uzodinmma. In a press release, AMCON said the handover of the asset to Imo State followed the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica