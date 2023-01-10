COVID-19 Restrictions: IATA chides govts’ knee-jerk reinstatement

The Director-General of Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, has expressed extreme disappointment with what he described as knee-jerk reinstatement of COVID- 19 measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years. He noted that nations had the tools to manage COVID-19 without resorting to ineffective measures that cut off international connectivity, damage economies, and destroy jobs.

Governments, he said, must base their decisions on ‘science facts’ rather than ‘science politics. “That’s why governments should listen to the advice of experts, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), that advise against travel restrictions,” he added.

Walsh, in a statement, said several countries were introducing COVID-19 testing and other measures for travellers from China, even though the virus is already circulating widely within their borders. Research undertaken around the arrival of the Omicron variant, according to him, concluded that putting barriers in the way of travel made no difference to the peak spread of infections.

