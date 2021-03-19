Sports

COVID-19 restrictions: Rohr shunned Eguavoen’s advice on Plan B – Lawal

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…says Technical Director wants more homebased stars on list
….fears more Eagles may opt out of AFCON qualifiers

Ex-international Garba Lawal has expressed fears many foreignbased players may opt out Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers with Benin Republic and Lesotho due to COVId-19 restrictions in Europe but the former midfielder insisted Manager Gernot Rohr should be blamed should crisis occurred. It is still unclear how many Nigeria’s foreign-based players will be available for the AFCON ties as many European clubs have announced they would stop their players from going on international break due to COVID-19 restrictions rules. Rohr has named a 25-man squad with all of them except Enyimba’s John Noble coming from Europe.

Lawal, who is now the Chief Technical Officer of the Nigeria Football Federation revealed that the Super Eagles Manager rebuffed recommendations by the Technical Director Austin Eguavoen that homebased players should be drafted in as Plan B. He said the Technical Director had envisaged crisis that might emanate from the COVID-19 restrictions in Europe and urged Rohr to set up a team comprising of homebased stars who could step in should their foreign-based counterparts opted out. “Instead of listening to him, the coach invited players with all of them coming from Europe.

Even Technical Director Eguavoen didn’t see the list before it came out. He only read it on social media like any other Nigerians. “What can we do if a coach believes he’s better than everybody? The point is that when you are making your list of foreign-based players, you must have your plan B in local players because of the circumstances we have found ourselves.

“If these players didn’t come, what are we going to do? Are we going to start calling new players with days to the matches and there is no way you can take these players from their clubs and now we don’t have the time. “The Technical Director told him that but the coach chose to do the other thing. He just dropped the list and travelled out of the country almost immediately,” he said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Why I’m skipping Paris Masters, says Djokovic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will not be playing at the Paris Masters this month because he will not be able to gain any ranking points unlike other tournaments. Following a change to the ranking calculations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 17-time Grand Slam champion would be not better off points […]
Sports

Spurs reject PSG bid for Dele Alli, agree €3m loan fee for Vinícius

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dele Alli looks set to remain at Tottenham this season after the club rejected a £1.5m loan bid for the England midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain, while Benfica striker Carlos Vinícius is set to join Spurs after the Portuguese club announced that a €3m loan fee had been agreed with a €45m option-to-buy clause. Alli was offered […]
Sports

Heartland suffer another loss as NPFL enters Week Two

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Heartland FC of Owerri on Sunday suffered another loss in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League making it the second over one week. The 2020/2021 NPFL season kicked off on December 27, 2020, with Heartland suffering a 3-2 loss against Katsina United while also succumbing to a 2-1 home loss against Nasarawa United yesterday (Sunday). […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica