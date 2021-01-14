COVID 19: Resume international flights to Kano, business community tells Buhari

The business community in Kano has raised the alarm that as the continued closure of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport is adversely affecting them.

According to them, many of their businesses have been crippled while many of their members are now bankrupt.

They thus appealed to the Federal Government to hasten the opening of the airport in order to ease their burden.

Addressing newsmen in Kano on Thursday, the President of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar appealed to government to take another look at the situation.

He pointed out that Kano is relatively peaceful despite the insecurity bedeviling the nation because of the business nature of the state, but warned this may soon change as more people loose their jobs due to the absence of flights at the airport.

“Kano is a commercial nerve centre in the country and the closure of the Aminu Kano International Airport is seriously affecting it economically and socially,” he said.

