COVID-19: Rockefeller Foundation commits $35m to Africa

The Rockefeller Foundation has announced an initial USD 34.95 million to ensure more equitable access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines; leverage innovation, data, machinelearning; combat the escalating food crisis; and scale up access to renewable energy in Africa.

Collaborating with 24 organisations, businesses and government agencies, this pan-African effort will also focus on nine countries: Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. According to a statement, the announcement comes 100 days after the Foundation’s landmark commitment of USD 1 billion over three years to help end the COVID-19 pandemic and drive a more inclusive and sustainable global recovery.

“Since The Rockefeller Foundation first opened its Africa Regional Office in Nairobi in 1966, the region has remained a top priority for us,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation.

“With this initial round of funding, we are beginning to deliver on our billion-dollar pledge to help end the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa and for us all, while investing in wealth-building opportunities for those who have been shut out of economic progress and are bearing the brunt of this pandemic.

“We are very pleased that The Rockefeller Foundation is committing over USD 30 million to ensure a sustainable, equitable COVID-19 response in Africa,” William Asiko, Managing Director and Head of The Rockefeller Foundation’s Africa Regional Office said.

“A significant portion of this funding will benefit the Africa CDC’s effort to accelerate testing and tracing in several countries across the continent. These efforts will allow governments at national and subnational levels to make informed policy decisions about lifting restrictions on movement and thereby re-opening economic activity.” The largest portion of the pan-African commitment goes to the Africa Public Health Foundation to support the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC). Announced last week in the lead up to the Agency’s fourth anniversary.

Like this: Like Loading...