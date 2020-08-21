COVID-19: Rohr admits worries over cancellation of Sept ties

Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr has admitted that he is worried about the form of his players, after the ongoing war against coronavirus scuttled his plans to line the Nigerian national team out for two international friendlies next month. Although Rohr expressed happiness that two young players from Arsenal of England have decided to commit their international futures to Nigeria he was sad that two matches arranged for the team in September will no longer go ahead, considering travel restrictions and physical distancing regulations caused by coronavirus.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had planned to use the international free window in the month of September Coronavirus. The Eagles were last seen in action in November 2019 when they beat Lesotho 4-2 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but CAF and FIFA said the two legged qualifying ties between Nigeria and Sierra Leone can now come up in November 2021 with finals shifted to 2022. Similarly, it is likely that the 2022 World Cup qualifiers slated for October will also be called off, thereby ruling out any need for the Eagles to gather in September.

Nigeria will begin their quest to qualify for a seventh World Cup from June 2021 after the world football calendar was adversely affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic. The second stage of the road to Qatar 2022 was previously scheduled to begin this October.

Like this: Like Loading...