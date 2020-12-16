Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Sanw-Olu’s health improving –Commissioner

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s health is improving in isolation after he contracted coronavirus. Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this yesterday, said all the tests conducted on the governor recently indicated no signs of adverse impact of the COVID-19 infection.

 

Abayomi on his Twitter handle, expressed optimism that Samwo-Olu would soon be free of the virus.

 

He said: “We wish to inform the general public that the health condition of our Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is improving. All tests conducted on him recently indicate no signs of adverse impact of the COVID-19 infection.

 

“We are indeed optimistic Mr. Governor will soon be free of the virus and fully back on the beat to steer the ship of our dear state. Our thoughts, prayers and well-wishes are with our governor at this time. We wish him full recovery soonest.”

 

The commissioner reiterated the continued commitment of the government to fighting the deadly virus.

 

He said: “We wish to again reassure Lagos residents of our continued dedication to the fight against #COVID19. We urge Lagos residents to remain vigilant and compliant to avoid #COVID19 infection. “Let’s join hands to defeat #COVID19 #ForAGreaterLagos!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Coronavirus: Wedding guests flee as Ekiti shuts hotel

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Ekiti State Task Force on COVID- 19 has sealed a popular hotel in Ado-Ekiti for violating the coronavirus protocols. The hotel, Delight Hotel and Suites, reportedly hosted an elaborate wedding party attended by a large crowd of guests where physical distancing was not maintained.   The hotel, located on Ilawe Road, was shut at the […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged N32.9bn fraud: EFCC to close case against Mompha July 10

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned till July 10 for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to present its remaining witnesses and close its case against social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha. Mompha is accused of cyber fraud and laundering about N33billion. On March 4, he and his […]
Metro & Crime

Petrol tanker spills contents on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway  

Posted on Author Reporter

A fully loaded petrol tanker is discharging its contents along Bajomo Street, and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it has activated its response team Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution and refrain from any activities involving naked flame. The LASEMA, therefore, appealed to residents to allow the Agency’s first responders to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: