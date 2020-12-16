COVID-19: Sanw-Olu’s health improving –Commissioner

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s health is improving in isolation after he contracted coronavirus. Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this yesterday, said all the tests conducted on the governor recently indicated no signs of adverse impact of the COVID-19 infection.

Abayomi on his Twitter handle, expressed optimism that Samwo-Olu would soon be free of the virus.

He said: “We wish to inform the general public that the health condition of our Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is improving. All tests conducted on him recently indicate no signs of adverse impact of the COVID-19 infection.

“We are indeed optimistic Mr. Governor will soon be free of the virus and fully back on the beat to steer the ship of our dear state. Our thoughts, prayers and well-wishes are with our governor at this time. We wish him full recovery soonest.”

The commissioner reiterated the continued commitment of the government to fighting the deadly virus.

He said: “We wish to again reassure Lagos residents of our continued dedication to the fight against #COVID19. We urge Lagos residents to remain vigilant and compliant to avoid #COVID19 infection. “Let’s join hands to defeat #COVID19 #ForAGreaterLagos!

