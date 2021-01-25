Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu engages Pfizer, others over vaccines

*To install 2,000 HD security cameras

 

Muritala Ayinla

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed the state government’s plan on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rollout and the effort to bolster mass vaccination of residents in the state.

The governor also said that the state government was on the verge of rolling out 2,000 security cameras across communities through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to tackle security challenges across the state.

Speaking on COVID-19 vaccines on a live television programme in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the state was aiming to achieve 60 per cent vaccine rollout when the vaccination programme commences in the coming weeks. He said that the figure would help check rate of transmission and build the resilience of the state against the ravaging virus.

According to him, the state government did not have plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all residents, as the state may not have the resources to do that, adding that critical segments in the state population would be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against the pandemic.

The governor insisted that Lagos, being the epicentre of the COVID-19 infection, had activated plans to augment the vaccine that would be delivered to the state aside the vaccine arrangement being made by the Federal Government for states.

Sanwo-Olu said: “As a sovereign, we want the Federal Government to take the lead in getting the vaccine. As a sub-national government, we are taking our destiny into our own hands. We have started conversation with some of the vaccine manufacturers. I have made contact with Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca. Developers of Moderna have written to us and we have written back to them.

“We are making our own sub-national contacts and part of the things to come out of this effort is that, once we see what the national government is doing in terms of protocols, then we can plan for our rollout. The contacts we made with vaccine developers are at the board level.

“We don’t have to vaccinate the whole of 22 million people in Lagos. The plan is around ensuring that there is herd immunity and that typically speaks to 50 to 60 percent of our population. That’s the target we need to really meet in vaccine rollout.”

On how Lagos would get resources to fund its vaccine programme, the governor said the bulk of the finances would be realised from the private sector donations and international grants, adding that the state government also had allocation for COVID-19 project in its 2021 budget.

