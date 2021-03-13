COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, health workers take vaccine

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, health workers and some journalists yesterday took the first injection of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Sanwo-Olu took the injection at 3:03pm while Hamzat was injected about 3:10pm at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba. Speaking after taking the jab, Sanwo-Olu said the vaccine is safe, stressing that it was brought in to prevent COVID-19 from having an adverse effect on the state. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the state government took delivery of the first consignment of 507,000 vaccines allocated to it by the Federal Government on Tuesday, March 9 about 4am. The governor, who commended health workers in the state, said he felt no pains after receiving the vaccine, adding that the state government has set up a team of healthcare, distribution and security professionals to manage the process.

He said: “I received the Oxford-AstraZeneca #COVID19 vaccine at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Yaba. The vaccine has been declared safe by the WHO and I want to encourage everyone to take it as we begin vaccination in Lagos. “To manage the process, we have set up a team of healthcare, distribution and security professionals. Vaccination will begin at 88 designated locations for Phase 1 which consists of medical workers, police, military, laboratory, port health, judiciary and rapid response teams.

“Over the next couple of days, we will be vaccinating our frontline health workers at three centres to ensure we are protecting our selfless and hardworking frontline heroes.” The state COVID-19 Incident Commander thanked the frontline workers for their services for all the efforts at curbing the spread of the virus.

He said the government would come out with a strategy to vaccinate the residents, while hoping that the world would be free of the virus soon. The governor also urged the people to refrain from spreading false information about the AstraZeneca COVID- 19 vaccine, saying that it (the vaccine) would help to fight the infection of the virus. Among those vaccinated were senior government officials as well as health workers and journalists classified as frontline workers.

It was gathered that some people, who were still sceptical about the vaccine tactically dodged taking the vaccines, while those who were interested approached the health workers to receive the jab. Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso and health workers, also took the jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier, during a news conference on the rollout of the vaccine, the state Health Commissioner, Prof. Abayomi, who was the first to be vaccinated, assured the people that the vaccine was safe.

He said he felt like his normal self after the shot was administered on him. The commissioner, however, said expectant mothers and children below 18 years old were exempted from taking the vaccine. “We are not recommending the vaccine for expectant mothers at this point in time. “We are however watching the landscape and scientific data to see whether at some point in time we would have enough information and confidence to give to pregnant women, and at what stage of the pregnancy it can be administered. “Another group of persons exempted are those under 18 years because the clinical trials did not include children to ascertain the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. “The vaccines are safe for everyone because the clinical trials included ethnic representations across the world and countries where the trials were done.

“The collective result suggests that all ethnic groups across the world demonstrate appropriate response to the vaccine to acquire suitable level of immunity as prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he said. Abayomi re-emphasised that the vaccination was to boost immunity and there was no guarantee that those vaccinated would not be infected with coronavirus again. In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso appealed to residents to continue to take preventive measures. Omotoso urged media organisations to continue advocacy on the need for residents to get vaccinated.

Why Nigeria may not suspend AstraZeneca vaccination

Despite suspension of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID- 19 vaccine by no fewer than seven countries following alleged health hazards, the Federal Government has urged Nigerians to remain calm, noting that investigations were ongoing to determine if the vaccine in Nigeria were amongst those with adverse side effects. The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in a statement to douse the growing apprehension in the country, said Nigeria did not receive any dose from the batch of vaccines allegedly causing blood clot and other health hazards. The statement signed by Head, Public Relations Unit, of the NPHCDA, Mohammad Ohitoto, said the batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines received by the Nigerian government was safe and effective, adding that relevant authorities were satisfied with the clinical evidence which indicated safety. The statement reads: “We are aware of precautionary concerns that have been raised regarding one specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, namely ABV5300. “We understand that investigations are being conducted to determine if the batch is in any way linked to an observed side effect. “While we await the outcome of the investigations, it is important to clearly state that Nigeria did not receive any dose from the batch of vaccines which is at issue.”

Kwara gov, Deputy, health workers take COVID-19 vaccines

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has taken a jab of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, calling its discovery a watershed in the global campaign against the deadly virus. The governor had the vaccine administered on him by the Chairman of the Kwara State Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. Femi Oladiji. AbdulRazaq had earlier flagged off the vaccination exercise in Ilorin, the state capital, with frontline health workers first receiving their own jabs in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government. He said: “Earlier this week, we received our consignment of the COVID-19 Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine. The consignment contains exactly 55,790 doses and devices. Also, Pharmacist Katibi Mustapha of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the vaccine has been certified by the organisation and NAFDAC, assuring the general public of its safety. Mustapha added that the WHO is impressed with the huge investment AbdulRazaq is making in the health sector, saying this accounted for why the WHO is now identifying with the state.

Muiz Banire seeks inclusion of judges in vaccine jabs

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Muiz Banire, has made a case for the inclusion of judicial officers in government lists for the first set of Nigerians to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Banire, a former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), noted that judges by the nature of their work are susceptible to the virus and as such the focus should also be on them. Banire said: “Please remember our judges. In several of my columns, I have practically begged for the recognition of judges in the scheme of things in Nigeria, particularly in terms of their welfare. “Regrettably, it does not appear that the Executive and the legislators at all levels still appreciate the fact that the judiciary remains the third arm of government in Nigeria, that deserves the recognition

