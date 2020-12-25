COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, Lalong recover, counsel citizens

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, have tested negative for coronavirus. After coming out of isolation, Sanwo-Olu warned Lagosians to be extracareful and do everything possible to avoid having COVID-19 experience.

The governor said it would be wrong for the people to erroneously assume they have malaria while, indeed, they were suffering from COVID-19 infection.

Briefing journalists at the Lagos House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu thanked Lagosians and his medical team for their care, prayers and concern throughout the 14- day isolation period. He warned that “COVID- 19 is very much around”.

The governor added that the second wave of the pandemic currently being experienced in the country was proving to be more dangerous than the first wave. The governor, who said the infection figures in the state were surpassing what was recorded at the peak of the first wave, warned people to take precautionary measures so as not to spread the virus to others unknowingly.

He said: “I am here to appeal to us all today, that the best way to be lucky is not to get infected in the first place. The cliché, prevention is better than cure, should be a watchword for each and every one of us at this moment in time.

“Fellow Lagosians, let me sound this note of warning again, as I have done from the onset of this pandemic, COVID-19 is real. It is here with us, and it is not a respecter of anyone, or of social class, religious belief, or partisan affiliation.

“Not only is COVID-19 here with us, this second wave we are currently seeing is proving to be more ambitious than the first wave. We are seeing infection figures that are surpassing what we saw at the peak of the first wave, and just like then, Lagos remains the epicentre.

As Nigeria’s most populous and densely-populated city, and a centre of international trade and commerce, this is not surprising in any way. But it is also the reason we need to exercise an abundance of caution.”

The governor, who also appealed to the citizens to be safety conscious and strictly adhere to the safety protocols, especially during the Yuletide, warned worship centres to comply with the guidelines. He said that about one in every 10 people who contracted the disease in Lagos State was not so lucky.

According to him, they have to go into intensive care, and some of them do not make it out alive. He added: “World over, Christmas is associated with gathering, merriment and travelling – which all, sadly, contribute to the spread of the Coronavirus.

We must now seek to minimise as much of these activities as we can, at this time and going forward. “Remember that by acting responsibly, you’re not doing only yourself a favour, you’re doing other people a favour, especially those among us who are elderly or medically vulnerable.”

Sanwo-Olu urged all people feeling symptoms associated with coronavirus to immediately isolate themselves and contact any of the public testing facilities, where a test would be arranged free of charge.

He added that those who had tested positive for coronavirus must be open and honest with anyone they might have interacted with while infected, so that effective tracing could be done and exposed persons could take appropriate measures to self-isolate and not further spread the disease.

Sanwo-Olu said at no time must the infected person hide his or her status from the people. The governor also urged Lagosians to shelve needless travel plans, saying that all non-essential travel plans, whether local or international, should be suspended or cancelled at this time, until further notice.

He also appealed to passengers arriving in Nigeria from abroad to ensure that they submit themselves for their post-arrival testing as advised, seven days after arrival in the country.

Sanwo-Olu added that doing otherwise would put the health and well-being of their loved ones they came to visit in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Governor Lalong of Plateau has also come out of isolation.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Dr. Makut Macham, said this in a statement yesterday in Jos. Lalong had gone into isolation on December 17 after testing positive for the dreaded virus.

“One week after the governor tested positive for the virus, he is now free of the disease after his latest test result came out negative. “The governor’s negative status was communicated to him on Wednesday night.

“Lalong, who has been in isolation since December 17, appreciated God for the speedy recovery and thanked the people of the state, his friends and associates all over the country for praying for him,” Macham said.

He quoted the governor as advising residents to observe safety protocols put in place to curb the spread of disease.

“Having contracted the virus and undergone treatment myself, I wish to reiterate that COVID-19 is not a death sentence as early detection helps to address it and reduce chances of death.

“We should not stigmatise against anyone who tests positive or is suspected of having the disease. “Rather, such people should serve as motivation for others to voluntarily test in order to improve the safety of all,” Lalong said.

