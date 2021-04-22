News

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu launches Lagos Cares Initiative

…to support 125,058 citizens

As part of strategies to alleviate the burden of the COVID- 19 pandemic on the majority of vulnerable residents, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday launched Lagos Cares Initiative, saying that a total of 125,058 residents would benefit from the initiative. Speaking during the launch in Ikeja, the governor described the programme as an offshoot of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) Programme for Results (P4R). He said Lagos Cares would directly support 20,843 households, while 125,058 would, indirectly, benefit from the programme.

He said with the programme, there would also be interventions in 69 markets while a minimum of 2,512 MSEs would be supported. He said: “Today marks another milestone in our effort to combat the negative impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on our households, livelihood, food security and businesses. The global outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the way we live, work and interact socially.

New protocols have been introduced to ensure our general well-being as people. “As a responsive government, we are constantly working round the clock to provide interventions, strategies and actions to alleviate the burden of the pandemic on the majority of our “at risk” people, especially in the areas of food security and health management. This is why I am delighted to launch the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) Programme for Results (P4R) in Lagos State.” According to him, the N-CARES programme is an integral part of the national approach, adopted to alleviate the burden of the pandemic and enhance the wellbeing of Nigerians. He added that the Lagos State Cares Programme will be implemented between 2021 and 2023, and would provide economic relief and recovery support to identified vulnerable people.

