COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu okays N200m for mgt in LUTH, FMC

Lagos State Governor,Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said that his administration has approved the sum of N200 million for the management of COVID-19 in the Federal Government-owned centres following the rising cases of the pandemic in the state.

The governor, who also expressed dismay over noncompliance with the COVID- 19 prevention protocols by the residents in the state, vowed that the law enforcement agencies would soon begin to enforce the protocol and sanction anyone flouting the new guidelines.

Giving updates on the management of the pandemic in the state, Sanwo- Olu also said that oxygen demand has spiked to between 300 and 400 cylinders per day across state-owned treatment facilities, adding that the government was working hard to ensure that availability and supply are very easily able to meet and even surpass this demand.

“To this end, a second oxygen plant is under construction at the Gbagada General Hospital, and will come on-stream within the next seven days,” Sanwo- Olu added.

The governor explained that the money he approved for the Federal Government- owned centres would be released today to enable the centres address to the growing need for the Covid- 19 treatment.

He said: “In view of the rising wave of the coronavirus disease due to the mutating variants now being discovered globally; and to shore up our containment and management capacity,

I have approved the sum of Two Hundred Million Naira (N200,000,000 to support the ongoing patient management and treatment efforts of two Federal Government Treatment Centers in our state.

To this end, LUTH will be receiving the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira and the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta will be receiving Fifty Million Naira. These sums will be disbursed on Monday, February 1.”

Lamenting the widespread flagrant disregard and non-adherence to guidelines and protocols aimed at stemming and curbing the tide of infection, the governor said that some event centres had been operating their premises outside the acceptable parameters for operation/ usage and continue to be recalcitrant in this regard.

“This is to sound a very serious note of warning that henceforth, all those found culpable and in breach of the existing regulations and guidelines would be swiftly and decisively dealt with in full accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Furthermore, and in line with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, signed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is hereby directed that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50 per cent capacity of the space,”Sanwo-Olu warned.

Harping on the vaccines, the governor added that the state government was aware that the Federal Government was expecting its first batch of vaccines (Pfizer) from the Covax Facility in February, and that Lagos State’s status as the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria will be duly considered in the distribution plan.

Like this: Like Loading...