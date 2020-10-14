COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola task women on technology, seek support for empowerment

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Osun counterpart, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola on Wednesday called on Nigerian women to embrace technology to make themselves self-reliant in the phase of the global pandemic and the new normal.

According to the duo, the COVID-19 realities have redefined and expanded the essence and importance of technology and knowledge in the New Millennium, saying that there is no doubt that knowledge and technology are the tools given by God to mankind in the 21st Century to subdue the earth.

The duo spoke at the 20th National Women’s Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Government Officials (COWLSO) currently being led by the wife of Lagos State Governor Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu with the theme, “Exploring the Possibilities in a New World,” held virtually in Lagos.

In his address, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, who was the Guest of Honour noted that women’s role in the society cannot be overemphasized, saying they should be adequately supported in their various endeavours to promote strong family mental wellbeing and economic growth.

He said: “As mothers and society builders, women constitute the best vanguard for propagating the strategy and the content of the new normal to the rest of the society, especially our youths who constitute about 60 percent of our population. The best way to help them to perform their roles properly is to equip them with the requisite skills and knowledge in conferences like this.

“I therefore encourage women across the state and the nation to follow the COWLSO example so that, together, we can abide by the new normal, turn the challenges posed by COVID-19 to opportunities and win the war against the global monster.”

Also speaking, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: ‘’I am proud to say that COWLSO’s annual women’s conference has had a positive impact on our women as I see how confident they have become in contributing to the political and socio-economic growth of our dear state and country.

‘’As your patron, I urge you all to immerse yourselves in this conference over the next two days so that you can become better equipped to take your place in the world.”

Earlier, the COWLSO Chairman, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said the body is a strategic community-based gender organisation established principally to support officials of the Lagos State government to fast-track growth and development, with the aim of improving the welfare of Lagosians.

