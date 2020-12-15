Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu's improving, says Health Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has said that
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s health is improving after he contracted coronavirus.
He said that all the tests conducted on the governor recently indicated no signs of adverse impact of the COVID-19 infection.
Abayomi on his Twitter handle, expressed optimism that Governor Sanwo-Olu will soon be free of the virus and fully back on the beat to steer the ship of the state.
The commissioner said: “We wish to inform the general public that the health condition of our Incident Commander, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is improving.
“All tests conducted on him recently indicate no signs of adverse impact of the COVID19 infection.
“We are indeed optimistic Mr. Governor will soon be free of the virus and fully back on the beat to steer the ship of our dear State. Our thoughts, prayers and well-wishes are with our Governor at this time. We wish him full recovery soonest.”

