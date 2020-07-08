COVID-19 scare: Reps Minority Leader,  Elumelu, urges members to go for tests 

Philip Nyam, Abuja

Following reports of COVID-19 infection among lawmakers, the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta State) on Wednesday made public the results of the test conducted on him, his household and domestic staff which all tested negative.

The Minority Leader therefore advised his colleagues and staff of the National Assembly to do same so as to dispell raging speculations that the House may have been plagued with the virus.

Recall that the Minority Leader on March 30 also underwent a similar test with his family in London and announced that the results were all negative, calling on his colleagues and principal officers to take similar steps.

Elumelu, who was in isolation with his entire family in London at the time, said: “We took the coronavirus test and result confirmed all of us negative.”

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, which was personally signed by the lawmaker, the test was conducted on him, his family members and 11 other domestic staff on July 3.

Recall that the House on Tuesday adjourned plenary session till next week and few hours later there were reports that about 50 members of the lower chamber have been infected with the deadly coronvirus,which prompted the sudden adjournment

But the House Spokesperson, Hon. Benjamin Kalu refuted the report, describing it as “fake news” and urged the members of the public to ingore it.

Like this: Like Loading...