COVID-19 second wave: Edo records 2 deaths, 18 new cases

Edo State has recorded two deaths and 18 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 90. In a tweet, Governor Godwin Obaseki urged residents in the state to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and their loved ones so as to prevent the spread of the virus. According to him, “We recorded two deaths and 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 90. As we combat the second wave of the pandemic, I urge you to take personal responsibility to protect yourself and your loved ones this season.

Stay safe.” The governor had earlier said that the state government had reactivated isolation and treatment centres across the state, adding that the state’s contact tracing network and disease surveillance mechanism has been reinvigorated to deal with new cases in the state.

He said: “We now have in place a robust disease surveillance system in the state with well-trained contact tracers, who can undertake active case searches; we have 4 PCR molecular laboratories that can undertake large number of tests with procedures to promptly obtain results from the laboratories. “Our case management system is intact to provide care for confirmed cases. We also have four wellequipped, functional isolation centres spread across the state.

“As we collectively fought the first wave of COVID-19 together earlier this year, if we remember to wash our hands regularly with soap and water, keep a safe distance from other people and wear facemasks when in public, we will similarly overcome this wave.”

