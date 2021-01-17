News

COVID-19 Second wave: GMD Chair rules out total lockdown

The Chairman of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Branch, Dr. Chito Nwana has ruled out another lockdown of the country arising from the current coronavirus second wave.

 

According to Dr. Chito, who shared her views with the Sunday Telegraph, based on the increase of new COVID- 19 infections in the country, said there could be the shutting down of event centres such as restaurants and clubs which could be potential high spread of coronavirus infections.

 

She said: “I do not see Nigeria declare the type of lockdown the country witnessed before; that was a complete lockdown, but I do see that if the number of new coronavirus infections continues to increase, government may do a possible lockdown that may not have a huge impact on the economy like the last one did.

 

 

“I am looking at the shutting down of event centres like restaurants and clubs which could be potentially high coronavirus spread areas. It’s very hard to shut down places like markets and others that affect the common man.”

However, Chito urged governments at all level to address the myths around COVID-19. “We need to take care of the myth surrounding COVID-19, educate people strongly about the seriousness and long term effect

